medindia

Neurosurgery: Better Avenues to Improve Outcomes

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 20, 2019 at 10:55 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Transradial surgery via the wrist was found to be effective and safe for a broad range of neuroendovascular procedures, and gives patients faster recovery with less procedural risk, revealed research from Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University).
Neurosurgery: Better Avenues to Improve Outcomes
Neurosurgery: Better Avenues to Improve Outcomes

"Despite improved safety shown in large cardiology trials, transradial brain surgeries via the wrist are much less common," says senior author of the study and neurosurgeon Pascal Jabbour, MD, Professor of Neurological Surgery and the Chief of the Division of Neurovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery, and researcher at the Vickie & Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience -- Jefferson Health. "Neurosurgeons tend to prefer the transfemoral approach on which many of us were trained. But our research demonstrates that all kinds of neurological procedures can be done effectively and even more safely via the wrist."

Show Full Article


The results were published in the journal Stroke.

Dr. Jabbour and his team, including first author Omaditya Khanna, MD, retrospectively examined the medical records of 223 patients treated at Jefferson via the transradial route. The procedures included diagnostic angiograms, mechanical thrombectomies, AVM/AVF embolizations, coiling, stent-assisted-coiling, WEB device placement and flow-diversion treatments of cerebral aneurysms, and carotid stent placement.

A subset of 66 patients who had undergone both transfemoral (groin) and a transradial (wrist) surgeries were selected to complete a satisfaction survey to assess their preference. The majority of patients, 94 percent, said they preferred surgery via the wrist.

In addition, it is easier to ensure a blood vessel in the wrist has clotted, and so patients can go home shortly after surgery, rather than laying horizontally for 4-6 hours after transfemoral surgery. "Laying flat after certain kinds of brain surgery should be avoided in cases with high intracranial pressure, and yet it's the best way to prevent groin and internal bleeds," says Dr. Jabbour. "For these cases surgery via the wrist is by far the safest option."

One of the most compelling reasons to change practice, says Dr. Jabbour, is that it eliminates the risk of rare but potentially dangerous complications of post-surgical bleeds in the groin and retroperitoneal area, which can be difficult to detect. A pioneer in the field, Dr. Jabbour was one of the first neurosurgeons to perform brain surgery via the wrist and has continued to teach others this technique.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Highly Advanced Equipment Unveiled for Spine and Neurosurgery

The newly unveiled equipment is a highly advanced system that lowers the risk factors that can occur due to spine and neurosurgery.

Neurosurgery Performed At Night Linked To More Complications

Surgical start time can increase the complications of the procedure if it is between 9pm and 7am.

When Hollywood and Neurosurgery Met

Special effects pros help create lifelike 3-D simulator for practicing brain surgery.

Risk Factors That Lead to Hospital Readmission After Pediatric Neurosurgery

The risk factors associated with hospital readmissions following pediatric neurosurgery are postoperative complications and specific surgical procedure.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Initiating Dialysis with Higher Kidney Function may Pose Death Risk in Children

Home Remedies for Hot Flashes

Novel Technique Eradicates Disease-causing Mosquitoes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive