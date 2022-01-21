Neurons That Coordinate Walking Has Been Identified!

Spinal cord neurons involved in coordinating our steps while we walk have been identified by a new study at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, published in the journal Cell.



Although walking is the most natural of movements, it involves complex interplay of nerves and muscles that allows putting one foot forward and then the next, on and on, thereby propelling us forward without thinking.

‘Coordination of walking muscles with precise timing is found to be handled by neurons in the spinal cord (known as ventral spinocerebellar tract neurons) rather than that in the brain. ’