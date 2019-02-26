medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Neuron-derived Estrogen Key to Making Memories

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 26, 2019 at 1:17 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Estrogen in the brain keeps the neurons communicating and memories being made, reported researchers.
Neuron-derived Estrogen Key to Making Memories
Neuron-derived Estrogen Key to Making Memories

Neurons in both males and females make estrogen and the scientists have shown that when they don't, their brains have significantly less dense spines and synapses - both key communication points for neurons - in the biggest part of their brain, called the forebrain.

"We think this shows estrogen has a clear role in synaptic plasticity, how the neurons communicate and in memory," says Dr. Darrell Brann, interim chair of the Department of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. Brann and his colleagues found that mice whose neurons don't make estrogen have impaired spatial reference memory - like a baseball player not knowing where home plate is and what it means to get there - as well as recognition memory and contextual fear memory - so they have trouble remembering what's hazardous - they report in the Journal of Neuroscience.

Restoring estrogen levels to the brain area rescues these impaired functions, Brann and his colleagues report.

It was known that aromatase, the enzyme that converts testosterone to estrogen, was made in the brain's hippocampus and cerebral cortex in a variety of species that includes humans, Brann says, and that they all can have memory deficits when aromatase is blocked. Patients who take an aromatase inhibitor for estrogen-dependent breast cancer also have reported memory problems. So for these studies in mice, they knocked aromatase out of the forebrain, which includes the hippocampus, which has a role in making long-term memories and spatial memory, and the cerebral cortex, which is important to memory, attention, awareness and thought.

They depleted aromatase only in the excitatory neurons - called excitatory because they help make some action like a thought happen - in the forebrain as a way to focus on the role of estrogen produced by these brain cells.

The bottom line was a 70-80 percent decrease in aromatase and estrogen levels in the neurons in these areas of the brain. The other bottom line: "The knockout mice can't remember as well as the normal mice," Brann says.

They put male and female mice through extensive behavioral testing. They included mice that also had their ovaries removed as a control, to ensure that no circulating estrogen ended up in the brain.

Electrophysiological studies of slices of the estrogen-altered brain showed that while long-term potentiation - which is the process by which synapses strengthen to form a memory - worked, it didn't function to nearly the same degree. But, putting an equivalent estrogen directly onto slices of the hippocampus restored that ability within minutes.

Knocking out aromatase also decreased expression of CREB, a major transcription factor known to play a key role in learning and memory, the scientists write, as well as neuron-nourishing brain derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF.

Despite the cognitive defects, the scientists only saw depression-like behavior in the animals with their ovaries removed, and movement and anxiety levels were normal in all the mice.

"It's direct genetic evidence of this role and I think that is important to have," Brann says. Neuromodulators need to be created and released quickly, Brann says, which is how estrogen gets produced in the brain. We all have basal levels that can be rapidly induced when needed, he adds. It's likely glutamate, the brain's most abundant excitatory neurotransmitter, which is essential to learning and memory, that prompts the neurons' production of estrogen, Brann adds.

Meanwhile astrocytes, another brain cell type that nourishes and otherwise nurtures neurons, only seem to make estrogen in response to injury. In that scenario, it's likely cytokines, substances secreted by immune cells to also make something happen, that prompt supportive astrocytes to start production, say the scientists who have another project looking specifically at astrocytes. The scientists are now creating double knockouts, where aromatase is depleted in both neurons and astrocytes, since the wellbeing of these two brain cell types is connected. Interestingly, the neuron's estrogen production may drop in response to injury while the astrocyte's production steps up. Brann notes that appears to be yet another way, astrocytes protect neurons.

There are many blanks left to fill in before the natural process will be understood so treatment potential could be explored, he says. That includes learning more about what is regulating brain aromatase, whether brain estrogen levels decrease with normal aging and, if they do, what could be used to increase aromatase and estrogen production in the brain, Brann says.

Estrogen, presumably produced by the ovaries, has long been considered to protect premenopausal women from cardiovascular disease, including stroke.

Brain estrogen also appears to give a bit of an edge to females because, while memory deficits occurred in both sexes when its production was impaired, deficits were more significant in the females, Brann notes.

The ovaries also use aromatase, although a slightly different form, to convert testosterone to estrogen. Evidence to date, including the new study, indicate that removing the ovaries does not impact brain levels of estrogen, suggesting that one is not dependent on the other, Brann says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Quiz on Memory Loss

"Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future." - Elie Wiesel Whether it is a short term memory loss just as Dory in 'Finding Nemo' had or a more permanent one ...

Erasing Memories Associated With Cocaine Use Reduces Drug Seeking Behavior, Says Study

Disrupting memories associated with substance abuse use reduces drug seeking behaviors, thereby opening a potential avenue for developing more effective therapies to prevent drug relapse.

Brain Cells Likely Involved in Memories of Eating That Influence Next Meal Discovered

Neurons in the hippocampus, a brain region that is vital for personal memories, inhibit future eating behavior by consolidating the memory of the preceding meal.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Estrogen Dominance

Estrogen dominance is a condition with relatively high levels of estrogen and diminished progesterone levels.

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder characterized by acne, increased facial and body hair and menstrual abnormalities. The symptoms can be treated by antiandrogens.

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormone imbalance - These signs and symptoms can be a red alert. Too much or too little of your body’s hormones could disturb normal body functions and affect your health.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this phase cause irregular periods and early menopause symptoms such as hot flashes. This phase may last from a few months to years.

More News on:

Oophorectomy Hormone Replacement Therapy Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Estrogen Dominance Hormonal Imbalance Perimenopause High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism 

What's New on Medindia

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Health Benefits of Mustard Oil

Healthy Snacks You Should Keep at Your Desk at Work
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive