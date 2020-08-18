Neuromedin B may Treat Inflammatory Diseases: Study

The researchers found that the NMB protein can stop the type of inflammation that that occurs in diseases like asthma, allergies, chronic fibrosis and COPD.said Mark C. Siracusa, lead author and an assistant professor at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.COPD is the third most common cause of death among inflammatory diseases and allergies the sixth in the United States.said Siracusa. A patent cooperation treaty (PCT) patent application was filed by Rutgers Office of Research Commercialization. The next steps for researchers include developing drugs using the protein to treat diseases like asthma, COPD, and allergies.Source: Eurekalert