by Samhita Vitta on  August 18, 2020 at 1:41 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Neuromedin B may Treat Inflammatory Diseases: Study
Neuromedin may be the key to treating inflammatory diseases like asthma, allergies, chronic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a new study.

In a study published in the journal Nature Immunology, researchers discovered that neuromedin B (NMB), a protein produced by the nervous system, was responsible for preventing overactive immune responses and damaging inflammation.

Empowering Better Health

An immune response refers to the body's ability to recognize and defend itself against harmful substances. Although beneficial to help clear infections, an immune response can also promote damaging inflammation if not properly restricted.


The researchers found that the NMB protein can stop the type of inflammation that that occurs in diseases like asthma, allergies, chronic fibrosis and COPD.

"For many years, the mechanism through which the body shuts down an inflammatory response to heal itself after worm infections remained poorly understood," said Mark C. Siracusa, lead author and an assistant professor at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

"Our study provided that understanding and a hope for possible treatments using NMB, which has great potential to treat inflammatory diseases like asthma, allergies and COPD." COPD is the third most common cause of death among inflammatory diseases and allergies the sixth in the United States.

"Scientists previously thought the immune system was capable of regulating itself in order to resolve inflammation to prevent tissue damage. However, emerging work is beginning to reveal that complex interactions between the immune system and the nervous system serve to restrict inflammation and promote health," said Siracusa. A patent cooperation treaty (PCT) patent application was filed by Rutgers Office of Research Commercialization. The next steps for researchers include developing drugs using the protein to treat diseases like asthma, COPD, and allergies.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Fat Deposition in Lungs of Obese People May Up Asthma Risk
Fat accumulation in the walls of the lungs occurs in obese individuals. This can change the structure of the airways, thereby increasing the risk of asthma. However, this could be prevented by maintaining a healthy body weight.
READ MORE
Food Insecurity Linked to Higher Risk of Asthma, Diabetes and Hypertension
Food insecurity can elevate the risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and mental disorders. Increased stress levels arising from food insecurity could be the cause of these chronic disorders.
READ MORE
World Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day
Annually, World Autoimmune & Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day is observed on 20th May. It is a virtual, online AUTOrace that aims to raise awareness about the disease.
READ MORE
Anti-inflammatory Drug to Aid Vaccine in Declining Immunity
Inhibition of inflammatory cytokine production can be used to promote vaccine efficacy and the treatment of infections and malignancy during aging.
READ MORE
Budd-Chiari Syndrome
Budd-Chiari Syndrome (BCS) is a rare disorder caused by narrowing and obstruction (occlusion) of the hepatic veins (veins in the liver). This prevents the free-flow of blood from the liver to the heart.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Budd-Chiari Syndrome