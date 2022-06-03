Neurodegenerative Diseases and Their Link!

Common thread between many neurodegenerative diseases has been discovered by a new study, published in the journal Cell.
The study shows that a protein normally involved in clearing cells of molecular debris can clump into fibrils, potentially hobbling cells.
Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease are characterized by abnormal accumulation of protein tangles/minuscule clumps that have drawn neuroscientists to dive deep into the pathogenesis of other such brain diseases and their tangled-protein signatures.
"We have found that a protein called TMEM106B can form fibrils, and this behavior was not known before. This protein is a core component of lysosomes and endosomes, which are organelles that clean up the junk that builds up in our cells as we get older," says Xinyu Xiang, formerly a member of the Fitzpatrick lab at the Zuckerman Institute and now a graduate student at Stanford University's Department of Structural Biology.
The disease helps explore further treatment choices for various other neurodegenerative diseases.
Source: Medindia