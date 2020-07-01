medindia

Nerve Stimulation may Offer Fresh Hope to Women with Fibromyalgia

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 7, 2020 at 10:21 AM Women Health News
Novel treatment involving electrical nerve stimulation is more likely to benefit women with fibromyalgia, reports a recent clinical trial. The findings of the study are published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology.
Nerve Stimulation may Offer Fresh Hope to Women with Fibromyalgia
Nerve Stimulation may Offer Fresh Hope to Women with Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is characterized by pain and fatigue, particularly during physical activity. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) delivers electrical currents through the skin to activate nerve pathways in the body that inhibit pain.

In this trial, TENS resulted in significant improvements in movement-related pain and fatigue compared with placebo or no TENS.

The TENS treatment was given along with standard treatments for fibromyalgia. Thus, it can provide people with a tool to help manage pain and fatigue without taking additional pain medications.

"TENS is available over the counter, is inexpensive, and is safe and easy to use," said senior author Kathleen A. Sluka, PT, PhD, FAPTA, of the University of Iowa. "It can provide a self-management option for people with chronic pain, particularly fibromyalgia, to provide an additional level of pain relief.

Source: Eurekalert

