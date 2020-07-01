Nerve Stimulation may Offer Fresh Hope to Women with Fibromyalgia

Novel treatment involving electrical nerve stimulation is more likely to benefit women with fibromyalgia, reports a recent clinical trial. The findings of the study are published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology.

Fibromyalgia is characterized by pain and fatigue, particularly during physical activity. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) delivers electrical currents through the skin to activate nerve pathways in the body that inhibit pain.



The TENS treatment was given along with standard treatments for fibromyalgia. Thus, it can provide people with a tool to help manage pain and fatigue without taking additional pain medications.



"TENS is available over the counter, is inexpensive, and is safe and easy to use," said senior author Kathleen A. Sluka, PT, PhD, FAPTA, of the University of Iowa. "It can provide a self-management option for people with chronic pain, particularly fibromyalgia, to provide an additional level of pain relief.



