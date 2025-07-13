Nerve Pain Drug Gabapentin Linked to Dementia Risk

Study links gabapentin use to higher risk of dementia within 10 years; risk rises with prescription frequency.



The Double-Edged Sword: Gabapentin's Rise in Chronic Pain Management

Gabapentin's Impact on Cognitive Decline Across Generations

Risk of dementia following gabapentin prescription in chronic low back pain patients - (https://rapm.bmj.com/content/early/2025/07/02/rapm-2025-106577)

A large-scale medical records study, published inhas found that individuals who received six or more prescriptions ofSpecifically, theThese findings raise concerns about the long-term neurological effects of prolonged gabapentin use in managing back pain. ( )What’s more, these risks were more than twice as high in those normally considered too young to develop either condition—18-64 year olds—the findings indicate.Unlike opioids, gabapentin has relatively low addictive potential, and it has become increasingly popular for the treatment of chronic pain, especially neuropathic pain, as it offers potentially neuroprotective benefits, point out the researchers.But concerns are beginning to emerge about its side effects, including a possible association with neurodegeneration, although the findings to date have been mixed, including if particular age groups might be more vulnerable they add.In a bid to shed more light on these issues, the researchers drew on real-time data from TriNetX, a federated health research network, which contains electronic health records from 68 healthcare organizations across the USA.They scrutinized the anonymized records of adult patients who had and hadn’t been prescribed gabapentin (26,414 in each group) for chronic low pain between 2004 and 2024, taking account of demographics, co-existing conditions, and the use of other analgesic drugs.And when the records were stratified by age, 18–64 year olds prescribed the drug were more than twice as likely to develop either condition than those who hadn’t been prescribed gabapentin.While there was no heightened risk among 18–34 year olds prescribed the drug, the risks of dementia more than doubled and those of MCI more than tripled among 35–49 year olds prescribed it. A similar pattern was observed among 50–64 year olds.Risks also rose in tandem with prescription frequency:This is an observational study, and as such, no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect. The researchers also acknowledge that their study was retrospective, and they weren’t able to account for dose or length of gabapentin use.They add: “Our results support the need for close monitoring of adult patients prescribed gabapentin to assess for potential cognitive decline.”Source-Eurekalert