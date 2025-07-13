About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Nerve Pain Drug Gabapentin Linked to Dementia Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 13 2025 1:49 AM

Study links gabapentin use to higher risk of dementia within 10 years; risk rises with prescription frequency.

Nerve Pain Drug Gabapentin Linked to Dementia Risk
A large-scale medical records study, published in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine, has found that individuals who received six or more prescriptions of gabapentin for low back pain faced a significantly increased risk of developing cognitive issues.
Specifically, the risk of dementia rose by 29%, while the likelihood of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) increased by 85%. These findings raise concerns about the long-term neurological effects of prolonged gabapentin use in managing back pain. ()

Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
What’s more, these risks were more than twice as high in those normally considered too young to develop either condition—18-64 year olds—the findings indicate.

The Double-Edged Sword: Gabapentin's Rise in Chronic Pain Management

Unlike opioids, gabapentin has relatively low addictive potential, and it has become increasingly popular for the treatment of chronic pain, especially neuropathic pain, as it offers potentially neuroprotective benefits, point out the researchers.

But concerns are beginning to emerge about its side effects, including a possible association with neurodegeneration, although the findings to date have been mixed, including if particular age groups might be more vulnerable they add.

Exercise Slows Brain Aging in Patients With Mild Cognitive Impairment
Exercise Slows Brain Aging in Patients With Mild Cognitive Impairment
Can exercise slow memory loss in older adults with mild cognitive impairment? Yes! Even low-intensity workouts helped preserve cognitive function.
In a bid to shed more light on these issues, the researchers drew on real-time data from TriNetX, a federated health research network, which contains electronic health records from 68 healthcare organizations across the USA.

They scrutinized the anonymized records of adult patients who had and hadn’t been prescribed gabapentin (26,414 in each group) for chronic low pain between 2004 and 2024, taking account of demographics, co-existing conditions, and the use of other analgesic drugs.

Advertisement
Gabapentin
Gabapentin
This medication is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for postherpetic neuralgia, and epilepsy. ...

Gabapentin's Impact on Cognitive Decline Across Generations

And when the records were stratified by age, 18–64 year olds prescribed the drug were more than twice as likely to develop either condition than those who hadn’t been prescribed gabapentin.

While there was no heightened risk among 18–34 year olds prescribed the drug, the risks of dementia more than doubled and those of MCI more than tripled among 35–49 year olds prescribed it. A similar pattern was observed among 50–64 year olds.

Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...
Risks also rose in tandem with prescription frequency: patients with 12 or more prescriptions were 40% more likely to develop dementia and 65% more likely to develop MCI than those prescribed gabapentin between 3 and 11 times.

This is an observational study, and as such, no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect. The researchers also acknowledge that their study was retrospective, and they weren’t able to account for dose or length of gabapentin use.

They add: “Our results support the need for close monitoring of adult patients prescribed gabapentin to assess for potential cognitive decline.”

Reference:
  1. Risk of dementia following gabapentin prescription in chronic low back pain patients - (https://rapm.bmj.com/content/early/2025/07/02/rapm-2025-106577)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional