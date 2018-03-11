NEET 2019 Registration Begins!

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2019 (NEET (UG) - 2019) registration process has begun for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges.
National Testing Agency, NTA released the information and the online application process would be closed by November 30, 2018.
‘The upper age limit for NEET (UG) - 2019 is 25 years and the xam will be held in 11 languages English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.’
Admissions to all seats of MBBS/BDS will be done through NEET (UG) - 2019. Following are the seats available under different quotas:
1. All India Quota Seats
2. State Government Quota Seats
3. Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities
4. State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University
5. Central Pool Quota Seats
The NEET (UG) - 2019 will be conducted on Sunday, 5th May, 2019 from 02:00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m. The duration of test will be three (03) hours.
The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of test is declared a public holiday.
The upper age limit for NEET (UG) - 2019 is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC(NCL) category and persons entitled for reservation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
The application fees would be Rs 1400/- for general category and Rs 750/- for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender.
Prepare well and Best wishes from Medindia.
Source: Medindia