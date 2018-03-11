medindia
NEET 2019 Registration Begins!

by Hannah Joy on  November 3, 2018 at 6:01 PM Education News
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2019 (NEET (UG) - 2019) registration process has begun for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges.
National Testing Agency, NTA released the information and the online application process would be closed by November 30, 2018.

Admissions to all seats of MBBS/BDS will be done through NEET (UG) - 2019. Following are the seats available under different quotas:

1. All India Quota Seats

2. State Government Quota Seats

3. Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities

4. State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University

5. Central Pool Quota Seats

The NEET (UG) - 2019 will be conducted on Sunday, 5th May, 2019 from 02:00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m. The duration of test will be three (03) hours. The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of test is declared a public holiday.

The upper age limit for NEET (UG) - 2019 is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC(NCL) category and persons entitled for reservation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The application fees would be Rs 1400/- for general category and Rs 750/- for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender.

The exam will be held in 11 languages  English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Prepare well and Best wishes from Medindia.


