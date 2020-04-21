Nearly Half of All Postpartum Psychosis are Isolated Cases: Study

According to Trine Munk-Olsen, women with isolated postpartum psychosis could probably do without treatment for psychiatric disorders - though, of course, with the exception of the period immediately after childbirth."The results are also particularly interesting for psychiatrists who are planning the treatment of women with postpartum psychosis, once the acute phase of the disorder is over. This is when decisions about more long-term treatment must be made, and if we're able to identify the women who have an isolated postpartum psychosis, it's possible that these women will be able to discontinue medicinal treatment," she says.The researcher would like to follow up the study by identifying specific genetic characteristics for isolated postpartum psychosis."If we can learn more about why some women have a psychological vulnerability that is particularly associated with childbirth, then we can move closer to finding the cause of psychiatric disorders for this group of women, and thus learning more about the causes of psychiatric disorders in general," explains Trine Munk-Olsen.Source: Eurekalert