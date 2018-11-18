medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Nearly 70 % of Indians Still Look to Private Sector for Health Care: Indu Bhushan

by Rishika Gupta on  November 18, 2018 at 8:57 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nearly 70 percent of the Indian population looks at the private health sector to meet their own health care needs, explains Indu Bhushan, the chief executive officer of the Ayushman Bharat.
Nearly 70 % of Indians Still Look to Private Sector for Health Care: Indu Bhushan
Nearly 70 % of Indians Still Look to Private Sector for Health Care: Indu Bhushan

Participating in a debate on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare programme, he said the Ayushman initiative would not only provide affordable healthcare but also generate employment and create healthcare infrastructure in India's tier-2, tier-3 cities.

The debate was organized in Panaji by the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) featuring representatives of the government, industry, and academia.

"India has invested in the healthcare sector for the last 70 years, yet the needs of 70 percent of the population is met by the private sector. Similarly, while there have been significant efforts to reduce poverty, close to six crore people are driven into poverty each year due to healthcare expenses," he said.

Stressing that while India is one of the fastest growing economies, yet government spending on healthcare is low, he said Ayushman Bharat would address such a paradox.

"The ambitious programme aims to offer access to affordable healthcare for those who need it the most. The programme will also generate employment and create healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, he said.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme operates under the aegis of the Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana.

The debate discussed aspects of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which included sufficiency of healthcare infrastructure, pricing pressure effect on healthcare services, the financial impact on hospitals and doctors, quality, safety and how to prevent malpractices.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Scheme to Benefit 15.50 Lakh Families in Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar launches Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Haryana, India. Ayushman Bharat -Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) which is regarded as the World's largest government-funded healthcare programme can benefit over 15.50 lakh ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Launch Ayushman Bharat Scheme

World's biggest health scheme Ayushman Bharat will start from Jharkhand on September 23 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 85 Percent Rural and 60 Percent Urban Households to Profit from Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Around 60 percent of urban families and 85 percent of rural families have been identified by the government that will profit from the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme.

WHO Praises India for Ayushman Bharat and National Health Protection Scheme

World Health Organization (WHO) has praised Indian government's two recent initiative- Ayushman Bharat and National Health Protection Scheme for its vision of better health facilities.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India 

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Paralysis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive