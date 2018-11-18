Nearly 70 % of Indians Still Look to Private Sector for Health Care: Indu Bhushan

Nearly 70 percent of the Indian population looks at the private health sector to meet their own health care needs, explains Indu Bhushan, the chief executive officer of the Ayushman Bharat.

Nearly 70 % of Indians Still Look to Private Sector for Health Care: Indu Bhushan



Participating in a debate on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare programme, he said the Ayushman initiative would not only provide affordable healthcare but also generate employment and create healthcare infrastructure in India's tier-2, tier-3 cities.



‘In the flagship healthcare programme, Indu Bhushan, the chief executive officer of the Ayushman Bharat stressed on the fact that even though India is one of the fastest growing economies, the government spending on healthcare is low and this Ayushman Bharat scheme will help address this particular issue.’ The debate was organized in Panaji by the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) featuring representatives of the government, industry, and academia.



"India has invested in the healthcare sector for the last 70 years, yet the needs of 70 percent of the population is met by the private sector. Similarly, while there have been significant efforts to reduce poverty, close to six crore people are driven into poverty each year due to healthcare expenses," he said.



Stressing that while India is one of the fastest growing economies, yet government spending on healthcare is low, he said Ayushman Bharat would address such a paradox.



"The ambitious programme aims to offer access to affordable healthcare for those who need it the most. The programme will also generate employment and create healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, he said.



The Ayushman Bharat scheme operates under the aegis of the Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana.



The debate discussed aspects of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which included sufficiency of healthcare infrastructure, pricing pressure effect on healthcare services, the financial impact on hospitals and doctors, quality, safety and how to prevent malpractices.



