medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Nearly 61 Dengue Cases Reported From Lucknow in Just 4 Days

by Iswarya on  November 1, 2019 at 10:06 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In the past four days, nearly 61 dengue cases have been reported in Lucknow. According to a report by the health department, the cases were reported from Saturday to Wednesday and have taken the tally to 811 since January in the city. The number is the highest for any city in Uttar Pradesh.
Nearly 61 Dengue Cases Reported From Lucknow in Just 4 Days
Nearly 61 Dengue Cases Reported From Lucknow in Just 4 Days

Joint director, vector-borne diseases, Vikas Singhal, said that more than 4,000 dengue cases had been reported in the state since January.

Show Full Article


Of these, the maximum is from Lucknow, followed by Kanpur (700) and Allahabad (325).

More than 90 percent of the cases have been reported in the Monsoon season since July.

Singhal said that the number of cases is expected to decline from the third week of November when the maximum temperature will go down below 25 degrees Celsius. Till then, he added, people will have to take precautions. The health department, he said, is already carrying out a massive anti-mosquito exercise.

The disease has also claimed six lives so far -- four in Lucknow and one each in Unnao and Barabanki.

According to experts, the number of cases is high in Lucknow and Kanpur mainly because of diagnostic and treatment facilities and the influx of patients from adjoining districts.

"There is a possibility of cases going unreported in rural areas. The health department has not been able to enforce the rule for private labs and clinics in these areas to report cases to the chief medical officer," said D. Himanshu, associate professor in the department of medicine at King George's Medical University.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Papaya Leaves' Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue

Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya leaves protect the bone marrow.

Top 15 Do's and Don'ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important do's and don'ts for dengue fever.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

More News on:

Dengue FeverDengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic FeverMosquito DiseasesDengue and HomeopathyChikungunya and HomeopathyChikungunyaDengueTop 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue FeverDengue Vaccine

What's New on Medindia

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Be Aware - Better to be Safe than Sorry!

Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety

Glycosuria
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive