by Iswarya on  May 11, 2020 at 1:29 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Nearly 60 to 70 Percent Population Will Get COVID-19 Without Vaccine
Nearly 60 to 70 percent of the population will get novel coronavirus infection if a vaccine is not developed in the next two years, a Public Health Professor of Johns Hopkins University in the USA, David Bishai, said at a webinar.

Health is one of the most important pillars of sustainable development, and India needs to spend more on healthcare infrastructure as the coronavirus crisis will have a major impact, Dr. David Bishai has said.

In his address at the webinar organized by Indian Institute of Health Management and Research (IIHMR), Jaipur on "Effect of COVID-19 on Indian Economy: Policy and Programmatic Implications" and attended by 722 participants, Bishai, a professor at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, suggested focusing on the health needs for poor.

If a vaccine is developed in the next two years, it will impact the Indian economy dramatically, particularly the health sector, because there will be less money, and the human resource available to run the existing programs will not be enough, Bishai said.

"The immediate need is to recover small business post-COVID-19 by ensuring that the credit should reach them regularly from banks so that employment can be created," he said.

Dr. Narain Sinha, the Professor, University of Botswana, talked about the Indian economy before Covid-19, the present situation, and the economy after Covid-19. His absolute focus was on the issue of migrant laborers, as they are most important for the Indian economy.

"During the lockdown, 92.5 percent of laborers have lost 1 to 4 weeks of their work. Therefore Government should make immediate policies according to local demographic, social and economic fabric," he said.

Ujwal Thakar, ex-top banker, ex-CEO, Pratham India, and Board Member, Educate India, said that Covid-19 had forced the entire system to think about the biggest disaster i.e., poverty.

"The tragedy that has made us realize that a very large section of daily wage earners in the country became very vulnerable in the wake of the pandemic. We need to focus on migrant laborers that they get immediate employment in their own villages, which could help in boosting the rural economy and sustainable livelihoods for poor," he said.

Author Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Chartered Accountant, MSMEs consultant, and IIM visiting faculty, Hema Krishnamurthy, IIHMR's Pro President, and Dean P. R Sodani, and IIHMR University's Faculty- Health Economics & Financing, Monika Chaudhary were others who participated in the webinar.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Latest Study Shows How Indians are Practicing Social Distancing to Fight the Coronavirus
India is under strict lockdown and over 50,000 coronavirus cases are in the country. The entire nation has been cautiously quarantining themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing remains the most effective tool against the ...
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake