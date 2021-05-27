Nearly 45% of Covid Patients Leave Hospital in Worse Physical State

About 45 percent of Covid patients who are hospitalized experienced functional decline after they went home. Also, 40 percent of patients never had a rehabilitation evaluation while hospitalized, reveal researchers.



Of survivors who experienced a functional decline, 80 percent were referred for additional therapy after being discharged. Nearly 20 per cent of all patients lost so much ability that they were not able to live independently after their release, indicates the study.

‘Health care providers are doing their best in providing the best practices for the Covid-19 to minimize exposures and manage patient overflow.’





For the study, published in PM&R: The Journal of Injury, Function and Rehabilitation, the team reviewed charts of nearly 300 adult patients hospitalized for Covid-19 at Michigan Medicine during the first wave between March and April 2020.



They analyzed patients' discharge locations, therapy needs at the time of release, and if they needed durable medical equipment or other services.



"These patients may have needed to move to a subacute facility, or they might have needed to move in with a family member, but they were not able to go home," Daunter said.



The study period occurred in the pandemic's infancy, as health care providers sought best practices to minimize exposures and manage patient overflow.



As a result, 40 percent of patients never had a rehabilitation evaluation while hospitalized. That likely means, Daunter explains, that the number of patients losing ability is underreported.







"Rehabilitation needs were common for these patients," said lead author Alecia K. Daunter from the University of Michigan.