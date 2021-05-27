by Hannah Joy on  May 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Nearly 45% of Covid Patients Leave Hospital in Worse Physical State
About 45 percent of Covid patients who are hospitalized experienced functional decline after they went home. Also, 40 percent of patients never had a rehabilitation evaluation while hospitalized, reveal researchers.

Of survivors who experienced a functional decline, 80 percent were referred for additional therapy after being discharged. Nearly 20 per cent of all patients lost so much ability that they were not able to live independently after their release, indicates the study.

"Rehabilitation needs were common for these patients," said lead author Alecia K. Daunter from the University of Michigan.


"They survived, but these people left the hospital in worse physical condition than they started. If they needed outpatient therapy or are now walking with a cane, something happened that impacted their discharge plan," Daunter added.

For the study, published in PM&R: The Journal of Injury, Function and Rehabilitation, the team reviewed charts of nearly 300 adult patients hospitalized for Covid-19 at Michigan Medicine during the first wave between March and April 2020.

They analyzed patients' discharge locations, therapy needs at the time of release, and if they needed durable medical equipment or other services.

"These patients may have needed to move to a subacute facility, or they might have needed to move in with a family member, but they were not able to go home," Daunter said.

The study period occurred in the pandemic's infancy, as health care providers sought best practices to minimize exposures and manage patient overflow.

As a result, 40 percent of patients never had a rehabilitation evaluation while hospitalized. That likely means, Daunter explains, that the number of patients losing ability is underreported.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Infection Less Threat to Dentist
COVID-19 infection rates of dentists remain lower than other health professionals because of adhering to very strict protocols for enhanced infection control helps to protect the dental team and patients.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Caseload Tops 167.6mn Worldwide
The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 167.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.48 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
COVID-19 In Maharashtra: Deaths, Cases Again Rise
Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 deaths continued to increase while the state's fatalities zoomed above the 91,000 mark, health officials said on Wednesday.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine Protects from Severe Illness Against Variants
Vaccines have been found to be effective in combating mutated variants and protect the vaccinated individual from severe illnesses, hospitalization, or death, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Curry Leaves Health Benefits
Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking with ease. Health benefits of curry leaves are many and it is good to consume them every day.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Curry Leaves Health Benefits