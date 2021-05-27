Nearly 45% of Covid Patients Leave Hospital in Worse Physical State

"Rehabilitation needs were common for these patients," said lead author Alecia K. Daunter from the University of Michigan.
‘Health care providers are doing their best in providing the best practices for the Covid-19 to minimize exposures and manage patient overflow.’
"They survived, but these people left the hospital in worse physical condition than they started. If they needed outpatient therapy or are now walking with a cane, something happened that impacted their discharge plan," Daunter added.
For the study, published in PM&R: The Journal of Injury, Function and Rehabilitation, the team reviewed charts of nearly 300 adult patients hospitalized for Covid-19 at Michigan Medicine during the first wave between March and April 2020.
They analyzed patients' discharge locations, therapy needs at the time of release, and if they needed durable medical equipment or other services.
"These patients may have needed to move to a subacute facility, or they might have needed to move in with a family member, but they were not able to go home," Daunter said.
The study period occurred in the pandemic's infancy, as health care providers sought best practices to minimize exposures and manage patient overflow.
As a result, 40 percent of patients never had a rehabilitation evaluation while hospitalized. That likely means, Daunter explains, that the number of patients losing ability is underreported.
Source: IANS