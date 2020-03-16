by Iswarya on  March 16, 2020 at 1:27 PM Tropical Disease News
Nearly 368 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours in Italy
Italy has recorded 368 new coronavirus deaths its largest number of fatalities in a day since the start of the outbreak.

The northern region of Lombardy - the country's worst-affected - accounted for 252 of the fatalities, which have taken the total toll across the nation to over 1,800, the BBC reported.

After China, where the disease broke out in Wuhan city late last year, Italy is the most-affected country, followed by Iran, which reported 113 more deaths, taking the toll to 724.


Source: IANS

