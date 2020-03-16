Nearly 368 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours in Italy

Italy has recorded 368 new coronavirus deaths its largest number of fatalities in a day since the start of the outbreak.



The northern region of Lombardy - the country's worst-affected - accounted for 252 of the fatalities, which have taken the total toll across the nation to over 1,800, the BBC reported.

‘Over 1,800 killed so far in Italy, the worst-hit country after China, with a total number of cases hitting nearly 25,000. ’

Source: IANS

After China, where the disease broke out in Wuhan city late last year, Italy is the most-affected country, followed by Iran, which reported 113 more deaths, taking the toll to 724.