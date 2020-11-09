Nearly 10,000 Children may Die of Hunger Every Month, Says WHO Chief

Ghebreyesus was speaking at the 'Laureates & Leaders for Children Summit' organized by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.
‘Due to school closure, some 368 million school children have missed out on school meals. The increased hunger due to the pandemic could lead to the death of an estimated 10,000 children every month.’
"Immunisation, nutrition, sexual and reproductive health, breastfeeding, mental health, and psycho-social support are the prerequisite, to begin with. We cannot continue to fail our young global citizens,"
he said.
The World Bank data estimates that India has one of the world's highest demographics of children suffering from malnutrition. Hunger and malnutrition affect many children under five years of age.
However, mapping childhood malnutrition and implementing new strategies to fight against starvation can save millions of kids from stunting and wasting.
Source: Medindia