medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Nearly 1 in 3 Students in Early Teens Experience Bullying: UNICEF

by Rishika Gupta on  September 8, 2018 at 2:53 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Half of the teens in the world experience bullying when they are in between 13 and 15 years of age, reports UNICEF.
Nearly 1 in 3 Students in Early Teens Experience Bullying: UNICEF
Nearly 1 in 3 Students in Early Teens Experience Bullying: UNICEF

Slightly more than 1 in 3 students aged between 13-15 years experience bullying, and roughly the same proportion are involved in physical fights. While 3 in 10 students in 39 industrialized countries admit to bullying peers, the report says.

While girls and boys are equally at risk of bullying, girls are more likely to become victims of psychological forms of bullying and boys are more at risk of physical violence and threats, the report suggested.

Peer violence -- measured as the number of children who reported having been bullied in the last month or having been involved in a physical fight in the last year -- is a pervasive part of young people's education around the world which impacts student learning and well-being in rich and poor countries alike.

"In 2017, there were 396 documented or verified attacks on schools in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 26 on schools in South Sudan, 67 attacks in the Syrian Arab Republic and 20 attacks in Yemen," it said.

Nearly 720 million school-aged children live in countries where corporal punishment at school is not fully prohibited.

The report noted that violence involving weapons in schools, such as knives and guns, continues to claim lives. It also said that bullies are turning violent, hurtful and humiliating with increasing influence of digital world.

"Everyday students face multiple dangers including fighting, the pressure to join gangs, bullying -- both in person and online -- violent discipline, sexual harassment, and armed violence. In the short-term, this impacts their learning, and in the long-term, it can lead to depression, anxiety, and even suicide," said Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Recommended Reading

Breastfeeding in the First Hour of Birth Lowers Risk of Newborn Death Globally: UNICEF

Breastfeeding in the First Hour of Birth Lowers Risk of Newborn Death Globally: UNICEF

Newborns are at high risk of death and disease if they are not breastfed within one hour of birth, reports UNICEF and WHO.

30,000 Somali Children To Be Immunized Against Measles: UNICEF

30,000 Somali Children To Be Immunized Against Measles: UNICEF

Baidoa campaign is an effort to vaccinate about 30,000 children in Somaliland, against the deadly contagious disease.

Shan5 Vaccine For Children Dispatched To UNICEF

Shan5 Vaccine For Children Dispatched To UNICEF

A consignment of six million doses of Shan5 vaccine for children is dispatched to UNICEF.

Unicef Vows to Work Harder, Celebrates 70 Years

Unicef Vows to Work Harder, Celebrates 70 Years

Unicef India Representative Louis Georges Arsenault said the organisation's engagement with the Indian government has helped create remarkable progress for children in recent decades.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease

Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease

Glomerulonephritis refers to injury and inflammation to the glomeruli found in the kidney and can ...

 Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Stress is a part of everyone's routine life, but too much stress can take a toll on your body and ...

 Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li Fraumeni syndrome is a rare inherited condition with a predisposition to develop many cancers, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive