NCW Recommends Installation of Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines in Schools and Colleges

National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Union Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all schools and colleges across the country. This move will aid girls from all social backgrounds access to sanitary napkins and also create awareness on menstrual hygiene, according to a report.

"In its letter (to Javedekar), the Commission highlighted the fact that about 23 per cent of girls miss school or drop out of school amongst others due to non-availability of hygienic sanitary products inside educational institutions," the NCW said in a statement on Monday.



‘In a move to create better create awareness on menstrual hygiene, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Union Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all schools and universities in India.’ According to the women rights body, the letter also stated that female students face great difficulty when it comes to sanitation and hygiene especially as many educational institutions fail to meet even the bare minimum standards.



In an effort to promote safe disposal of menstrual waste, the NCW further requested Javadekar to consider installation of eco-friendly incinerators in all schools and universities as improper disposal of soiled sanitary napkins adversely affect the environment and public health.







