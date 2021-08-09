by Angela Mohan on  September 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Nature may Help Improve Anti-cancer Antibody Therapy
New way to improve the natural ability of therapeutic antibodies to attack blood cancer cells using part of the human immune system known as the complement cascade has been identified by the team of researchers at UCB.

Published in Communications Biology, the new technology harnesses natural feature of Immunoglobulin M (IgM), and builds this property into Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which are preferred for the treatment of human diseases. This approach combines the best features of both antibody types into a single molecule.

The new method uses protein engineering incorporating a modified IgM 'tailpiece', and has been shown to be effective in several different antibodies. This makes it potentially attractive as a "plug-and-play" modification tool for the cancer research community allowing them to improve the performance of existing antibodies or create 'bio-betters' from existing therapeutics.


Prof Mark Cragg at the University of Southampton said, "Antibody engineering is a fascinating area and allows us to take advantage of the fantastic molecules that nature has evolved to combat infection and improve on them for our therapeutic purposes".

Researchers at UCB, Dr Shirley Peters and Dr David Humphreys said "This is a great example of grant funding enabling collaborative research which combines the strengths of both academia and industry.

We at UCB could not have so comprehensively studied this invention without the expertise and research community at Southampton. UCB contributed innovative antibody expertise, which founded the concept and will enable it to further develop in the future. We are very pleased to be able to share our joint science with the global community with this paper".



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Neutropenic Sepsis
Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.
READ MORE
Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves
Clove doesn’t just enhance the flavor of food, but, keeps your health in check by keeping diabetes, cancer, stress, dental, skin and digestive problems at bay.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic HealingTop 10 Health Benefits of Cloves