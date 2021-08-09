Nature may Help Improve Anti-cancer Antibody Therapy

New way to improve the natural ability of therapeutic antibodies to attack blood cancer cells using part of the human immune system known as the complement cascade has been identified by the team of researchers at UCB.
Published in Communications Biology, the new technology harnesses natural feature of Immunoglobulin M (IgM), and builds this property into Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which are preferred for the treatment of human diseases. This approach combines the best features of both antibody types into a single molecule.
The new method uses protein engineering incorporating a modified IgM 'tailpiece', and has been shown to be effective in several different antibodies. This makes it potentially attractive as a "plug-and-play" modification tool for the cancer research community allowing them to improve the performance of existing antibodies or create 'bio-betters' from existing therapeutics.
‘Protein engineering technology plays a potential role in improving the performance of existing antibodies against cancer.’
Researchers at UCB, Dr Shirley Peters and Dr David Humphreys said "This is a great example of grant funding enabling collaborative research which combines the strengths of both academia and industry.
We at UCB could not have so comprehensively studied this invention without the expertise and research community at Southampton. UCB contributed innovative antibody expertise, which founded the concept and will enable it to further develop in the future. We are very pleased to be able to share our joint science with the global community with this paper".
Source: Medindia
