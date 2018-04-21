Hectic lifestyles of today could be one of the major threats for decline in health and general well-being. It is commonly said that, 'prevention is better than cure'. There has been a sudden surge in the consumption of processed high calories and sugar. But does that mean that consumption of sugary food and drinks should be completely avoided? That need not be the case.

Naturally Sweet Stevia Better Than Sugar for A Healthier Lifestyle

‘Switching to stevia, instead of sugar could help people improve their overall health and general well-being.’

Advertisement

What if someone told you that you can maintain the sweetness in your life without adding any calories? And this, from a natural source with the same sweet flavour that your taste buds love? And, yes, with no harmful side-effects? Sounds too good to be true, but nature has gifted us "stevia" -- a plant which has sweetness in its leaves -- a sweetness that surpasses that of sugar, sugarcane juice, honey or coconut sugar.Given that stevia can replace unwanted sweetener calories, it can be the one tool for cutting calories from the Indian diet without affecting blood sugar or insulin levels. Plus, it is safe for people with diabetes and is also tooth friendly.Here are some of its advantages:Stevia does not increase blood glucose: Numerous studies have been conducted on the use of stevia and its effects on consumption. The stevia plant's leaves contain naturally sweet molecules called steviol glycosides, which can be up to 400 times sweeter than sugar, but studies have shown that stevia has no effect on blood glucose levels. Thus, one can consume it without fear of affecting the blood sugar level.Stevia leaves have almost no calories: It's a gift of nature that has been used in various parts of the world. The leaves have been used by Guarani Indians in Paraguay for several hundreds of years to sweeten their "matte" (tea). In the 1970s, the Japanese picked it up as a natural sweetening option. Today, it is the No. 1 sugar substitute in Japan and the fastest-growing sweetener in most markets in the developed world like France and the US.Global safety recognition: Stevia sweeteners are permitted for use in foods and beverages in countries around the globe. Over 200 global studies have illustrated stevia's safety for the entire family. Studies have also shown that it is safe for pregnant women. Stevia is safe for people with diabetes as it does not contain any calories or carbohydrates and therefore does not affect blood glucose or insulin levels. It has zero glycemic index.Stevia v/s artificial sweeteners: Realisation of the harm caused to health from consuming excess calories from sugar was the reason that ignited the search for substitutes, or artificial sweeteners. Saccharin, aspartame sucralose and the like became popular substitutes and then went out of favour owing to concerns from public about their origin and perceived lack of safety.What evidently seals the deal in stevia's case as a sugar substitute is the fact that it is zero-calorie, zero-fat and 100 per cent natural.Imagine your rassogulla or gulab jamun without an overload of sugar, serving your child tomato ketchup without thinking of the extra sugar and calories, enjoying a serving of ice cream, cool carbonated drink without any sugar at all. The latest varieties of star leaf stevia can make the greatest taste possible without any harm or guilt.(Priscilla Samuel is Head, PureCircle Stevia Institute, and Director, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Chicago. The views expressed are those of the institute)Source: IANS