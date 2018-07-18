medindia
Natural Skin Healers for Healthy, Glowing Skin

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 18, 2018 at 8:28 AM Lifestyle News
Natural ingredients have their own specialty and can work wonders on your skin if used religiously, say experts.

Spiritual healer Madhu Kotiya and Harpreet Ahluwalia, owner of Earthly Creations, are sharing qualities of natural skin healers like plants.
Natural Skin Healers for Healthy, Glowing Skin

* Neem: Its leaves are one of the most important essential ingredients in Ayurvedic medicines, as these leaves contains nimbin, nimandial, nimbinen and many other compounds that have anti- inflammatory, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agents. Neem leaves are most powerful antifungal agents that destroy fungi and its manifestations like ringworm and nail fungus.

Due to anti viral properties, neem leaves are boiled and are used for bathing especially for those who are suffering from some skin related problems like itching and irritation.

* Aloe Vera: It is the most commonly seen plant in every home. The reason behind placing aloe Vera in our home is, its qualities and properties like, air purifying, to relieve sunburn, acne and skin irritation and dryness. Aloe Vera also improves the digestive system, strengthens the immune system and heals wounds.

* Rosemary: These plants contain essential oil, which is mostly used for moisturizing the skin. It also contains anti fungal and antiseptic properties for which all of us opt for chemical and artificial cosmetic products which may not be safer than plants.

These plants help in improving concentration, digestion and brain aging, besides being an anti tumor agent and checking cancer-causing agents.

* Lavenders: It is known for its fragrance, improving the mood and inducing restful sleep. But most of us don't know that it is one of the effective skin healing plant which helps to reduce skin irritation problems, eliminate dandruff and helps to reduce hair fall and beneficial for healing stomach related problems. Lavender also relieves stress.

Source: IANS

