Natural Enzyme from Bacteria can Reverse Spinal Cord Injury

A glial scar is formed by cells and biochemicals that knit together tightly around the damaged nerve. In the short term, this protective environment shields the nerve cells from further injury, but in the long term it can inhibit nerve repair.About two decades ago, scientists discovered that a natural enzyme known as chondroitinase ABC, produced by a bacterium called Proteus vulgaris, can selectively degrade some of the biomolecules that make up the glial scar.By changing the environment around the damaged nerve, chondroitinase ABC has been shown to promote regrowth of nerve cells. In animal models, it can even lead to regaining some lost function. But progress has been limited by the fact that chondroitinase ABC is not very stable in the places where researchers want to use it."It's stable enough for the environment that the bacteria live in, but inside the body it is very fragile," says Shoichet.Various teams, including Shoichet's, have experimented with techniques to overcome this instability. Some have tried wrapping the enzyme in biocompatible polymers or attaching it to nanoparticles to prevent it from aggregating. Others have tried infusing it into damaged tissue slowly and gradually, in order to ensure a consistent concentration at the injury site.But all of these approaches are mere Band Aids -- they don't address the fundamental problem of instability.In their latest paper, Shoichet and her collaborators tried a new approach: they altered the biochemical structure of the enzyme in order to create a more stable version.says Shoichet.. says Mathew O'Meara, a professor of computational medicine and bioinformatics at the University of Michigan, and co-lead author of the new paper.he says.To narrow down the search space, the team applied computer algorithms that mimicked the types of amino acid substitutions found in real organisms. This approach -- known as consensus design -- produces mutant forms of the enzyme that don't exist in nature, but are plausibly like those that do.In the end, the team ended up with three new candidate forms of the enzyme that were then produced and tested in the lab. All three were more stable than the wild type, but only one, which had 37 amino acid substitutions out of more than 1,000 links in the chain, was both more stable and more active.says Marian Hettiaratchi, the other co-lead author of the paper. A former postdoctoral fellow in Shoichet's lab, Hettiaratchi is now a professor of bioengineering at the University of Oregon's Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact.says Hettiaratchi.The next step will be to deploy the enzyme in the same kinds of experiments where the wild type was previously used.says Shoichet.Shoichet points to the multidisciplinary nature of the project as a key to its success.she says.