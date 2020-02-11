by Iswarya on  November 2, 2020 at 10:57 AM Heart Disease News
Natural Antioxidants Could Keep Heart Healthy During COVID and Winter
Taking natural antioxidants could help keep the heart healthy, along with other health benefits, reports health experts.

"We are a little concerned about our health because those people get more affected by coronavirus who have heart-related problems. During this circumstance at an individual level, you can work harder to protect ourselves by improving immunity and heart health," says the experts.

Experts recommend taking natural antioxidants like Gamma-oryzanol, a natural antioxidant found in rice bran, gaining popularity in India.


Most research shows that taking gamma oryzanol lowers total cholesterol, "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and blood fats called triglycerides in high cholesterol people.

Gamma-oryzanol, an antioxidant compounds in the bran's oil fraction, plays a role in decreasing blood cholesterol levels, among other health-promoting benefits.

As Gamma-oryzanol effectively controls high cholesterol levels in the body, it is listed in Japan and the US as a natural cure to treat hyperlipidemia (elevated cholesterol levels).

"Gamma-oryzanol is beneficial for controlling elevated cholesterol and triglyceride levels, supporting heart health along with controlling menopausal symptoms," says Dr. Swapna Chaturvedi, a senior dietician.

"Gamma-oryzanol helps reduces cholesterol because it helps decrease cholesterol absorption and raises cholesterol elimination. Along with this, it is also known to promote metabolic rate and may help with weight loss," Chaturvedi added.

The experts emphasized that people with weak hearts should be especially careful during the winter season. Though they should continue to exercise routinely, they should modify their timings to avoid extreme weather.

Source: Medindia

