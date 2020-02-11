Natural Antioxidants Could Keep Heart Healthy During COVID and Winter

‘A natural antioxidant called Gamma-oryzanol found in rice bran effectively controls high cholesterol levels in the body, promoting heart health. ’

Most research shows that taking gamma oryzanol lowers total cholesterol, "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and blood fats called triglycerides in high cholesterol people.Gamma-oryzanol, an antioxidant compounds in the bran's oil fraction, plays a role in decreasing blood cholesterol levels, among other health-promoting benefits.As Gamma-oryzanol effectively controls high cholesterol levels in the body, it is listed in Japan and the US as a natural cure to treat hyperlipidemia (elevated cholesterol levels)."Gamma-oryzanol is beneficial for controlling elevated cholesterol and triglyceride levels, supporting heart health along with controlling menopausal symptoms," says Dr. Swapna Chaturvedi, a senior dietician."Gamma-oryzanol helps reduces cholesterol because it helps decrease cholesterol absorption and raises cholesterol elimination. Along with this, it is also known to promote metabolic rate and may help with weight loss," Chaturvedi added.The experts emphasized that people with weak hearts should be especially careful during the winter season. Though they should continue to exercise routinely, they should modify their timings to avoid extreme weather.Source: Medindia