National Walnut Day: Remembering The Goodness Of Walnuts
On National Walnut Day, that falls every year on May 17, let us remember the goodness and rich health benefits of Walnuts.

Packs a nutritional punch

Munching on these on a daily basis may reduce the risk of heart disease, improve brain health, ensure a healthy gut, and help in weight management. Infact, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s Eat Right During Covid-19 guidelines mention foods with omega-3, zinc, selenium, protein and vitamin B to help maintain a healthy immune system and play a role in our body's healing and recovery. And each of these nutrients is present in walnuts. Now, while no single food can prevent or treat illness, it is important to eat a balanced diet.


Easy to incorporate in meals

Munching on a handful of walnuts isn't the only way to reap the health benefits of this nutritious food. They are incredibly delicious and crunchy, and boast great potential on the cooking front because of their ability to absorb flavours and work equally well in both sweet and savoury dishes. To add some much-needed excitement to your daily meals, you can pair these with a variety of food groups, including fruits and veggies, dairy, and breads and cereals, to name a few. Toss it into your salad, cake, or ice cream, blend it with fruits and veggies for your morning smoothie or grind it into a paste to use in dips or gravy, or simply make a trail mix -- there are so many creative ways to work them into your diet.

Easy to store

Contrary to popular belief, walnuts can easily remain fresh at home provided you store them away from moisture, light, and warmth. Shelled or unshelled, put the walnuts into a resealable bag or an airtight container and place it in the refrigerator or freezer based on the period of use. If you're going to use them within a month, keep them in the refrigerator or move them to the freezer.

Making everyday healthy is not an easy task, but with walnuts in your daily meals, you may get a few steps closer.

