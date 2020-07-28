by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 28, 2020 at 3:14 PM Respiratory Disease News
National Sero-survey to Detect Exposure to Covid-19
ICMR is planning to carry out a nationwide sero-survey to determine the exposure of coronavirus infection among the population.

The new survey will be similar to the one conducted in May, the results of which are still awaited.

A sero-survey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals and this is used to monitor trends of the coronavirus disease at the district level. The survey is carried out by the ICMR in tandem with the National Centre for Disease Control and with the help of state Health Departments.


Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health Ministry, said that the results of the sero-survey that had been conducted in May, and focused on infections of mid-April is still under process.

Source: IANS

