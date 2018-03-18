medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

National Nutrition Mission: Centre To Adopt State Health Policies

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 18, 2018 at 2:17 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Centre is planning to adopt state health policies in reducing malnutrition and improving health conditions for the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) titled Poshan Abhiyaan.
National Nutrition Mission: Centre To Adopt State Health Policies
National Nutrition Mission: Centre To Adopt State Health Policies

"Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan - these states have shown improvement in health sector. So we will assemble the best policies and measures adopted by these states to improve the health status," Rakesh Srivastava, Secretary, Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry, told IANS on Friday.

"We will put it up in the website as role model to be studied and adopted by the others," he added.

The Secretary who is also heading the Executive Committee - the apex body for all nutrition related activities under the Poshan Abhiyaan, held the first meeting earlier this week.

According to the WCD Ministry, for the financial year 2017-18, 315 districts have been identified.

"Out of 315 districts, we will begin the scheme in 115 aspirational districts who have scored poor in terms of health sector. However, no particular states have been focused for the scheme, it is a pan India problem," he added.

Funds amounting to Rs 9,046.17 crore were allocated in this year's budget and the secretary mentioned that for the first phase Rs 1,500 crore has been finalised.

The Poshan Abhiyaan was launched earlier in March from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan on International Women's Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For NNM, the Health Ministry will also be closely working with the WCD Ministry which will be rolling out certain health measures like Pneumococcal vaccination and Rotavirus vaccination, first in the 115 districts and later across the country," the secretary said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Malnutrition

Malnutrition

Malnutrition refers to imbalances in a person's intake of energy or nutrients and can occur due to an excess consumption of nutrients or a lack of nutrients.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Global Nutrition Report Shows India's Burden of Malnutrition

Global Nutrition Report Shows India's Burden of Malnutrition

India is burdened with various forms of malnutrition. The Global Nutrition Report 2017 reveals the situation of stunting, anemia, and overweight in India.

National Nutrition Strategies To Combat Malnutrition In India

National Nutrition Strategies To Combat Malnutrition In India

The NITI Aayog released the National Nutrition Strategy aimed at bringing nutrition to the core of the National Development Agenda.

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda

According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances in the body. The toxic accumulation depletes the cells of its oxygen, energy and promotes ill heath.

Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus

Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus

Asparagus is a vegetable packed with nutrients and vitamins that are essential for our body. Asparagus has numerous health benefits that are important for overall health.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet The Macrobiotic Diet Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Magical Millets for Your Health Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda Nutrition IQ Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...