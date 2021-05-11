National Melanoma Screening Program Outline

Advertisement

While there are cancer screening programs for bowel, breast, and cervical cancer, there is no program for melanoma.Researchers would use total body imaging machines, which create a 3D avatar of each patient, to track and detect changes to spots on the skin. They would also study the patients' genetics through saliva testing.Participants will complete an online melanoma risk assessment questionnaire based on information such as age, gender, skin color, tanning ability, and freckling tendency, as part of the project."This research program will answer some key questions about who needs skin screening, how often people should be screened, the most trustworthy and cost-effective risk-tailored screening pathways, and the role of digital technologies in improving the screening examination", said Professor Janda from the UQ Centre for Health Services Research.Researchers are particularly interested in people volunteering for the study who do not believe they are at risk of melanoma.