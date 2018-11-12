'National Eat Right Mela' in New Delhi

Aimed at making people aware of safe and healthy eating habits, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will organize the first 'National Eat Right Mela' in the national capital from December 14-16.
The three-day mela would provide a complete food experience for the entire family and an opportunity to know everything one needs to know about safe food and healthy diets, including quick tests for adulterants, health and nutrition benefits of different types of food, and dietary advice by experts, as per a statement.
‘Establishing right eating habits is a key factor to lead a disease-free life.’
It would allow citizens to engage in dialogues and conversations with food visionaries and experts including celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.
FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said the mela would become an annual event and it would be replicated in at least 40 major cities.
Source: IANS