About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

National Doctor’s Day 2022: A Honor to Selfless Service

by Dr. Jayashree on July 2, 2022 at 12:02 AM
Font : A-A+

National Doctor’s Day 2022: A Honor to Selfless Service

National Doctor's Day in India was established on July 1 by the Government of India to recognize the contributions of Dr. BC Roy who played a significant role in establishing various medical institutions in the country.

Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy is an educationist, freedom fighter, and social worker and had also served as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Padma Awards 2021 Announced 10 Doctors in The List

Padma Awards 2021 Announced 10 Doctors in The List


Padma Awards - one of India's highest civilian honors, has been approved this year among which 10 belong to doctors.
Advertisement


In his memory, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also instituted B.C. Roy National Award to recognize eminent people in the field of medicine.
Why National Doctor's Day Is Celebrated? National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year on 1st July throughout India to acknowledge and appreciate health care workers, and medical practitioners for their selfless contribution to society.

The day helps us understand the importance of doctors in our lives and value them, to offer them our respects by commemorating one of their greatest representatives.
Artificial Intelligence can Help Doctors Diagnose Lung Disease Accurately

Artificial Intelligence can Help Doctors Diagnose Lung Disease Accurately


Artificial intelligence or AI correctly interprets lung function test results and helps pulmonologists diagnose lung disease in patients.
Advertisement

Doctors have always played a pivotal role in society but for the last two years, when the world was grappling with COVID-19, people have appreciated the roles of doctors and other healthcare professionals, who stood at the forefront day and night in the fight against the pandemic.

Hundreds of doctors across the world put their own lives in danger, putting their safety and that of their families second to that of the general public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated their heroic efforts during the pandemic and paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of humanity.

National Doctor's Day 2022 Theme

: This year, National Doctor's Day is very significant as doctors continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic day and night. This is the third time that the day is being celebrated amid the pandemic.

This year the day has once again been dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals. The theme of National Doctors' Day 2022 is "Family Doctors on the Front Line". The theme highlights the contribution of doctors who care for the whole family and community.

This provides a chance for us to acknowledge and applaud the enthusiasm and commitment of medical professionals everywhere.

The day is observed by several healthcare organizations and hosts free medical check-ups, patient awareness campaigns, and honorary awards for medical professionals.

There are many sacrifices and lots of hard work going into becoming a successful doctor. Wishing a very Happy Doctor's Day to every single wonderful doctor.



Source: Medindia
Violence Against Doctors in India: Time to Take Action!

Violence Against Doctors in India: Time to Take Action!


Violence against doctors is a very serious problem in India. Many factors influence violence in healthcare settings. Strategies to prevent violence can be implemented through concerted efforts.
Advertisement

Job Problems More Likely to Increase Physician Suicide

Job Problems More Likely to Increase Physician Suicide


Suicide among doctors (physician suicide) due to job problems, poor physical and mental health, substance use, relationships and finances is becoming more common worldwide.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Find a Hospital Selfie Addiction Calculator Drug - Food Interactions The Essence of Yoga Blood Donation - Recipients Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sanatogen

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close