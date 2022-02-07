National Doctor’s Day 2022: A Honor to Selfless Service

Advertisement

National Doctor's Day 2022 Theme

The day helps us understand the importance of doctors in our lives and value them, to offer them our respects by commemorating one of their greatest representatives.Doctors have always played a pivotal role in society but for the last two years, when the world was grappling with COVID-19, people have appreciated the roles of doctors and other healthcare professionals, who stood at the forefront day and night in the fight against the pandemic.Hundreds of doctors across the world put their own lives in danger, putting their safety and that of their families second to that of the general public.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated their heroic efforts during the pandemic and paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of humanity.: This year, National Doctor's Day is very significant as doctors continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic day and night. This is the third time that the day is being celebrated amid the pandemic.This year the day has once again been dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals. The theme of National Doctors' Day 2022 is "Family Doctors on the Front Line". The theme highlights the contribution of doctors who care for the whole family and community.This provides a chance for us to acknowledge and applaud the enthusiasm and commitment of medical professionals everywhere.The day is observed by several healthcare organizations and hosts free medical check-ups, patient awareness campaigns, and honorary awards for medical professionals.There are many sacrifices and lots of hard work going into becoming a successful doctor. Wishing a very Happy Doctor's Day to every single wonderful doctor.Source: Medindia