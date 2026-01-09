Nasal Spray Overuse Beyond Seven Days May be Addicting Millions

Millions may be unknowingly risking nasal spray dependence by using decongestants beyond recommended limits.
Long-term use of decongestant nasal sprays beyond seven days may put millions at risk of developing dependence and worsening nasal congestion (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Millions in Britain at risk of nasal spray 'addiction', ITV News survey suggests
Go to source). A survey indicates that around one in five people who use decongestant sprays have continued using them for more than seven days, raising concerns about dependency.
Investigative findings from ITV News and Ipsos suggest that several million people across Britain could be vulnerable to becoming dependent on decongestant nasal sprays.
Risks of Rebound Nasal CongestionExcessive use of decongestant nasal sprays can trigger a condition called rebound congestion, where nasal blockage progressively worsens instead of improving.
As congestion intensifies, individuals may begin relying increasingly on the spray to breathe comfortably, creating a cycle of repeated use and growing dependence.
Spray Ingredients and Usage WarningsThis condition is specifically linked to nasal sprays containing xylometazoline and oxymetazoline and does not apply to steroid-based sprays or those made with salt water.
Both the National Health Service and manufacturers caution that such sprays should not be used for more than seven days, as prolonged use significantly increases the likelihood of rebound congestion.
Survey results reveal that over a fifth of adults who have used these products exceeded the recommended seven-day usage period.
Based on these figures, an estimated 5.5 million people in the United Kingdom may have unknowingly placed themselves at risk of developing dependency.
Personal Struggles With Long-Term UseCharlotte Johnstone, aged thirty, has relied on decongestant nasal sprays several times daily since the age of seven. She believed she was alone in her experience until ITV News published its first report on the issue in April, which exposed severe consequences of prolonged use, including cases requiring surgery.
Charlotte explained that her dependence has contributed to anxiety and recurring fears about being unable to breathe.
She shared that sleeping without the spray feels impossible, and using it is the first thing she does upon waking.
Eating while congested makes her feel trapped, and she avoids situations where she might be without the spray altogether.
After decades of use, which costs her approximately thirty pounds each month, Charlotte expressed concern about potential long-term health effects.
She described intermittent loss of her sense of smell and acknowledged that while she knows something is wrong, the relief of clear breathing keeps her using the spray.
Limited Awareness Among Healthcare ProvidersCharlotte also revealed that some general practitioners she consulted were unfamiliar with the consequences of nasal spray overuse, with a few searching for information during her appointments.
Those experiencing rebound congestion, also known as rhinitis medicamentosa, are often advised to switch to steroid nasal sprays, which are not addictive and can help reduce reliance on decongestant sprays.
Challenges of Stopping Spray UseDespite alternative options, the process of stopping can be overwhelming for many individuals.
Charlotte described stopping abruptly as frightening, requiring time off work and considerable emotional strength.
Following ITV News’ initial coverage, thousands contacted the newsroom to share similar experiences.
One individual reported suffering blocked nostrils for six months after overuse, describing it as the most difficult period of their life, while another admitted to panic attacks when forgetting their spray after fifteen years of use.
Pharmacist Concerns and Labeling ChangesIn response, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society conducted its own survey and is advocating for clearer product labeling.
Nearly three quarters of pharmacists surveyed felt current labels do not clearly emphasize the seven-day limit.
Calls for Clearer Health WarningsSixty-three percent of pharmacists reported intervening when encountering customers showing signs of overuse, sometimes refusing sales altogether.
Professor Amira Guirguis, Chief Scientist at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, emphasized the need for proportionate action, calling for a clear warning on the front of packaging stating that use beyond seven days is unsafe.
Alternative Relief OptionsThe organization advises individuals experiencing symptoms of overuse to consult pharmacists about other options, including saline rinses, nasal strips, menthol-based products, and steam inhalation.
A spokesperson for PAGB, representing manufacturers, stated that patient information leaflets already outline proper usage instructions and risks associated with extended use.
Manufacturers emphasize that over-the-counter medicine providers supply clear, accessible information to support responsible self-care decisions and encourage patients to consult pharmacists with concerns.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency reaffirmed that patient safety remains its highest priority and advised users to follow recommended dosage and duration guidelines and seek professional advice when needed.
Reference:
- Millions in Britain at risk of nasal spray 'addiction', ITV News survey suggests - (https://www.itv.com/news/2026-01-07/millions-in-britain-at-risk-of-nasal-spray-addiction-itv-news-survey-suggests)
