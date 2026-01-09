Nasal Spray Overuse Beyond Seven Days May be Addicting Millions

Millions may be unknowingly risking nasal spray dependence by using decongestants beyond recommended limits.

Millions in Britain at risk of nasal spray 'addiction', ITV News survey suggests



TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Using certain nasal sprays for longer than seven days can trap users in a cycle of worsening congestion, affecting sleep, mental well-being, and even the sense of smell for years. #nasalspray #congestion #medindia

Risks of Rebound Nasal Congestion

Spray Ingredients and Usage Warnings

Personal Struggles With Long-Term Use

Limited Awareness Among Healthcare Providers

Challenges of Stopping Spray Use

Pharmacist Concerns and Labeling Changes

Calls for Clearer Health Warnings

Alternative Relief Options

A survey indicates that around one in five people who use decongestant sprays have continued using them for longer than recommended. Investigative findings from ITV News and Ipsos suggest that several million people across Britain could be vulnerable to becoming dependent on decongestant nasal sprays. Excessive use of decongestant nasal sprays can trigger a condition called rebound congestion, where nasal blockage progressively worsens instead of improving. As congestion intensifies, individuals may begin relying increasingly on the spray to breathe comfortably, creating a cycle of repeated use and growing dependence. This condition is specifically linked to nasal sprays containing decongestants. Both the National Health Service and manufacturers caution that prolonged use significantly increases the likelihood of rebound congestion. Survey results reveal that millions of people may be at risk of developing dependency. Charlotte Johnstone, aged thirty, has relied on decongestant nasal sprays several times daily since the age of seven. She believed she was alone in her experience until ITV News published its first report on the issue in April, which exposed severe consequences of prolonged use, including cases requiring surgery. Charlotte explained that using the spray is the first thing she does upon waking. She shared that eating while congested makes her feel trapped, and she avoids situations where she might be without the spray altogether. After decades of use, which costs her approximately thirty pounds each month, Charlotte expressed concern about potential long-term health effects. She described the relief of clear breathing and acknowledged that while she knows something is wrong, the relief keeps her using the spray. Charlotte also revealed that some healthcare providers were unfamiliar with the condition, with a few searching for information during her appointments. Those experiencing rebound congestion, also known as rhinitis medicamentosa, are often advised that stopping use can help reduce reliance on decongestant sprays. Despite alternative options, the process of stopping can be overwhelming for many individuals. Charlotte described stopping abruptly as frightening, requiring time off work and considerable emotional strength. Following ITV News' initial coverage, thousands contacted the newsroom to share similar experiences. One individual reported it as the most difficult period of their life, while another admitted to long-term dependence. In response, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society conducted its own survey and is advocating for clearer product labeling. Nearly three quarters of pharmacists surveyed felt warnings should be clearer. Sixty-three percent of pharmacists reported concerns about sales, sometimes refusing sales altogether. Professor Amira Guirguis, Chief Scientist at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, emphasized the need for proportionate action, calling for clearer warnings. The organization advises individuals experiencing symptoms of overuse to consult pharmacists about other options, including alternative treatments. A spokesperson for PAGB, representing manufacturers, stated that they recognize the risks associated with extended use. Manufacturers emphasize the importance of clear labeling to support responsible self-care decisions and encourage patients to consult pharmacists with concerns. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency reaffirmed that patient safety remains its highest priority and advised users to follow recommended dosage and duration guidelines and seek professional advice when needed.