Narcissists Are People Dealing With Insecurities

Mary Kowalchyk, lead author, said,She explains that narcissists cope with their insecurities by flexing, which makes others like them less in the long run, further aggravating their insecurities and leading to a vicious cycle of flexing behaviors.The study had almost 300 participants, 60% female and 40% male, with an average age of 20.Psychopathy is also characterized by a grandiose sense of self, so the researchers aimed to understand how these conditions relate.The research team designed PRISN (Performative Refinement to soothe Insecurities about SophisticatioN), a new tool, which produced FLEX (perFormative seLf-Elevation indeX). FLEX captures insecurity-driven self-conceptualizations that are manifested as impression management, leading to self-elevating tendencies.The PRISN scale includes commonly used measures to assess social desirability, self-esteem, and psychopathy. FLEX has four components - impression management, the need for social validation, self-elevation, and social dominance.Findings revealed high correlations between FLEX and narcissism, but not with psychopathy. The need for social validation correlated with the reported tendency to engage in performative self-elevation (a characteristic of vulnerable narcissism). Whereas measures of psychopathy, such as elevated levels of self-esteem, showed low correlation levels with vulnerable narcissism, implying a lack of insecurity.The results suggest that genuine narcissists are insecure and are best described by the vulnerable narcissism subtype. However, grandiose narcissism might be better understood as a manifestation of psychopathy.Source: Eurekalert