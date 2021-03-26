Narcissists Are People Dealing With Insecurities

Mary Kowalchyk, lead author, said, "More specifically, the results suggest that narcissism is better understood as a compensatory adaptation to overcome and cover up low self-worth."
She explains that narcissists cope with their insecurities by flexing, which makes others like them less in the long run, further aggravating their insecurities and leading to a vicious cycle of flexing behaviors.
The study had almost 300 participants, 60% female and 40% male, with an average age of 20.
Psychopathy is also characterized by a grandiose sense of self, so the researchers aimed to understand how these conditions relate.
The research team designed PRISN (Performative Refinement to soothe Insecurities about SophisticatioN), a new tool, which produced FLEX (perFormative seLf-Elevation indeX). FLEX captures insecurity-driven self-conceptualizations that are manifested as impression management, leading to self-elevating tendencies.
The PRISN scale includes commonly used measures to assess social desirability, self-esteem, and psychopathy. FLEX has four components - impression management, the need for social validation, self-elevation, and social dominance.
Findings revealed high correlations between FLEX and narcissism, but not with psychopathy. The need for social validation correlated with the reported tendency to engage in performative self-elevation (a characteristic of vulnerable narcissism). Whereas measures of psychopathy, such as elevated levels of self-esteem, showed low correlation levels with vulnerable narcissism, implying a lack of insecurity.
The results suggest that genuine narcissists are insecure and are best described by the vulnerable narcissism subtype. However, grandiose narcissism might be better understood as a manifestation of psychopathy.
Source: Eurekalert