Nanotechnology Enables Healthy Current Production in Human Body

Researchers received two ERC-POC grants aimed at using the scientific research from the ERC grant that Gazit had previously won for applied technology. The research was published in the prestigious journalProf. Gazit, who is also Founding Director of the BLAVATNIK CENTER for Drug Discovery, explains: "Collagen is the most prevalent protein in the human body, constituting about 30% of all of the proteins in our body.It is a biological material with a helical structure and a variety of important physical properties, such as mechanical strength and flexibility, which are useful in many applications.Researchers have long been looking for a minimalistic, short and simple collagen molecule that is that exhibits similar properties.The study in, researchers used nanotechnological means to engineer a new biological material that meets these requirements.It is a tripeptide - a very short molecule called Hyp-Phe-Phe consisting of only three amino acids - capable of a simple process of self-assembly of forming a collagen-like helical structure that is flexible and boasts a strength similar to that of the metal titanium.Researchers examined in the current study if new material bears another feature that characterizes collagen - piezoelectricity. Piezoelectricity is the ability of a material to generate electric currents and voltage as a result of the application of mechanical force, or vice versa, to create a mechanical force as the result of exposure to an electric field."They created nanometric structures of the engineered material, and with the help of advanced nanotechnology tools, applied mechanical pressure on them. The experiment revealed that the material does indeed produce electric currents and voltage as a result of the pressure.Tiny structures of only hundreds of nanometers demonstrated one of the highest levels of piezoelectric ability ever discovered, comparable or superior to that of the piezoelectric materials commonly found in today's market.The discovery of piezoelectricity of this magnitude in a nanometric material is of great significance, as it demonstrates the ability of the engineered material to serve as a kind of tiny motor for very small devices.Researchers plan to apply crystallography and computational quantum mechanical methods (density functional theory) in order to gain an in-depth understanding of the material's piezoelectric behavior and thereby enable the accurate engineering of crystals for the building of biomedical devices.Prof. Gazit adds: "Most of the piezoelectric materials that we know of today are toxic lead-based materials, or polymers, meaning they are not environmentally and human body-friendly. Our new material, however, is completely biological, and therefore suitable for uses within the body.For example, a device made from this material may replace a battery that supplies energy to implants like pacemakers, though it should be replaced from time to time. Body movements - like heartbeats, jaw movements, bowel movements, or any other movement that occurs in the body on a regular basis - will charge the device with electricity, which will continuously activate the implant."Researchers are seeking to understand the molecular mechanisms of the engineered material with the goal of realizing its immense potential and turning this scientific discovery into applied technology.At this stage, the focus is on the development of medical devices, but Prof. Gazit emphasizes that "environmentally friendly piezoelectric materials, such as the one we have developed, have tremendous potential in a wide range of areas because they produce green energy using mechanical force that is being used anyway.These materials may also replace lead-containing piezoelectric materials that are currently in widespread use, but that raise concerns about the leakage of toxic metal into the environment."