Nanoplastics Wreck Brain Power

by Dr. Tanushree Dey on Sep 19 2025 11:34 AM

Nanoplastics damage brain cell energy systems, offering new clues to memory decline and neurodegenerative disorders.

Scientists from Trinity College Dublin have discovered how nanoplastics – even smaller than microplastics – disrupt energy metabolism in brain cells. Their findings may have implications for better understanding neurodegenerative diseases characterised by declining neurological or brain function, and even shed new light on issues with learning and memory (1 Trusted Source
Scientists discover how nanoplastics disrupt brain energy metabolism

Go to source).
The study, led by Dr Gavin Davey and undergraduate Devin Seward from Trinity’s School of Biochemistry and Immunology, has revealed the specific mechanism by which these tiny nanoplastics can interfere with energy production in the brain in an animal model. The findings, recently published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials: Plastics, provide fresh insights into the potential health risks posed by environmental plastics.


Nanoplastics in the Environment

Polystyrene nanoplastics (PS-NPs) are produced when larger plastics break down in the environment. These particles have been detected in multiple organs in the body, including the brain, sparking growing concerns about their possible role in neurological disease.


Targeting Mitochondria

The Trinity team focused on mitochondria, the “powerhouses” of cells, which are critical for producing the energy needed for brain function. Mitochondrial dysfunction is a well-known feature of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer’s, as well as normal ageing.


Mechanism of Disruption

By isolating mitochondria from brain cells, the researchers showed that exposure to PS-NPs specifically disrupted the “electron transport chain”, a simplified term for the set of protein complexes that work together to help generate cellular energy in the form of ATP. While individual mitochondrial complexes I and II were not directly impaired, electron transfer between complexes I–III and II–III, as well as the activity of complex IV, was significantly inhibited.

And although some of the concentrations of PS-NPs used in the study were higher than current estimates of human exposure the scientists found that electron transfer between complex I–III and complex II–III was potently inhibited at much lower concentrations, suggesting environmentally relevant exposures could also impair bioenergetic function over chronic timeframes.


Implications for Synaptic Function

Interestingly, the same broad effects were seen in synaptic mitochondria, which are essential for communication between brain cells. This suggests that nanoplastics could also interfere with synaptic plasticity, a process fundamental to learning and memory.

Environmental Impact on Neurodegeneration

Dr Gavin Davey, who is based in the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, said: “Importantly, the rise of synthetic plastics in the mid-20th century coincided with an increased global exposure to nanoplastics, so this newly discovered mitochondrial mechanism of nanoplastic-induced neurotoxicity may therefore help to explain why rates of neurodegenerative diseases have risen in recent decades, likely adding an environmental dimension to the known genetic and lifestyle risk factors.”

“Our results here show a clear mitochondrial mechanism by which nanoplastics can impair brain energy metabolism. This could therefore have major implications for how environmental pollutants contribute to neurological disease and ageing.”

Undergraduate Contribution and Recognition

The project was originally conceived by Devin in 2023, during his time as a Neuroscience degree student. Supported by the Laidlaw Foundation via a Laidlaw Undergraduate Research and Leadership scholarship, Devin carried out the work in Dr Davey’s laboratory in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology.

Devin said: “Coming up with this idea and then being able to develop it in Dr Davey’s lab with the support of the Laidlaw Foundation has been an incredible experience. It has given me the opportunity to contribute to important research on environmental health at an early stage in my career, and it’s exciting to see our findings published.”

Conclusion and Future Implications

The study underscores the urgent need to better understand the health consequences of plastic pollution, while also highlighting the impact of undergraduate-led research supported by the Laidlaw Foundation at Trinity.

Reference:
  1. Scientists discover how nanoplastics disrupt brain energy metabolism - (https://phys.org/news/2025-09-scientists-nanoplastics-disrupt-brain-energy.html)

Source-Trinity College Dublin


