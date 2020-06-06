Nanopolymers as Smart Anticancer Drug Delivery Vectors

Nanopolymers are smart drug-delivery vectors that have recently been developed and recommended for use by scientists because of their potential targeting capabilities, non-toxicity and biocompatibility, and make them ideal nanocarriers for personalized drug delivery.This review article provides a summary of current advances in the use of nanoparticles (NPs) as anticancer drug-delivery vectors. It provides information about the molecular basis for the use of NPs in medicine, including personalized medicine, personalized therapy, emerging vistas in anticancer therapy, nanopolymer targeting, passive and active targeting transports, pH-responsive drug carriers, biological barriers, computer-aided drug design, future challenges and perspectives, biodegradability and safety.Researchers, clinicians, and key decision makers in regulatory authorities will benefit from the information provided as it provides a basis for advanced research projects.Source: Eurekalert