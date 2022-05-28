Nanoparticle Technology Outsmarts The Brain Cancer Mechanism

Can Your Treat Gliomas?

Advertisement

Breakthrough Treatment for Brain Tumors

The team identified a small molecule (AMD3100) that blocked a key pathway in brain tumors (action of CXCR12, a cytokine released by the glioma cells) and further fabricated a nanoparticle (that contained the inhibitor) to cross the blood-brain barrier (the physiological barrier between the brain and its blood vessels) for its efficacy.The drugbut the process triggered immune memory so that a reintroduced tumor was also eliminated—a sign that this potential new approach could not only treat brain tumors but prevent or delay recurrences.Hence, the study showed thatwith immune-suppressive myeloid cells."No one could get this molecule into the brain. It's really a huge milestone. Outcomes for patients with glioma have not improved for the last 30 years," says Maria G. Castro, Michigan Medicine.Further studies in mice and patient cell lines demonstrated thatbeyond either the nanoparticle or radiation alone.The team recommends additional safety testing that is necessary before moving to a clinical trial.Source: Medindia