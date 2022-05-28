About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Nanoparticle Technology Outsmarts The Brain Cancer Mechanism

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2022 at 12:37 AM
Font : A-A+

Nanoparticle Technology Outsmarts The Brain Cancer Mechanism

Nanoparticles and inhibitors are found to break the shield that brain tumors (like gliomas) build against the immune response by overcoming the blood-brain barrier as per a study in mouse models at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center, published in the journal ACS Nano.

Gliomas are aggressive brain tumors that are often resistant to traditional therapies, by suppressing the immune system and rendering new immune-based therapies ineffective.

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor


Brain tumors are the abnormal growth of brain cells that may be benign or metastatic. Brain tumors account for about 2.4% of all the tumor diagnosesandare most challenging due to their critically delicate location.
Advertisement


The presence of the blood-brain barrier (the physiological barrier between the brain and its blood vessels) further adds to the challenge to deliver effective treatments to these tumors.

Can Your Treat Gliomas?

The team identified a small molecule (AMD3100) that blocked a key pathway in brain tumors (action of CXCR12, a cytokine released by the glioma cells) and further fabricated a nanoparticle (that contained the inhibitor) to cross the blood-brain barrier (the physiological barrier between the brain and its blood vessels) for its efficacy.
Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment


Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of cancer.
Advertisement

The drug successfully turned on the immune system to eliminate cancer, but the process triggered immune memory so that a reintroduced tumor was also eliminated—a sign that this potential new approach could not only treat brain tumors but prevent or delay recurrences.

Hence, the study showed that AMD3100 successfully helped prevent CXCR12 from binding with immune-suppressive myeloid cells.

Breakthrough Treatment for Brain Tumors

"No one could get this molecule into the brain. It's really a huge milestone. Outcomes for patients with glioma have not improved for the last 30 years," says Maria G. Castro, Michigan Medicine.

Further studies in mice and patient cell lines demonstrated that coupling the AMD3100 nanoparticle with radiation therapy enhanced the effect beyond either the nanoparticle or radiation alone.

The team recommends additional safety testing that is necessary before moving to a clinical trial.

Source: Medindia
Brain Metastasis

Brain Metastasis


Brain metastases are caused by the spread of primary tumors to the brain. Lung, breast, melanoma are the three main tumors that cause brain metastases.
Advertisement

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme


Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
AtaxiaAtaxia
Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Nanotechnology 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Color Blindness Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood - Sugar Chart Hearing Loss Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close