Nanoparticle-Based Vaccine Triggers Immune Defense Against Ebola

Filoviruses, named after the Latin word “filum” meaning thread due to their long, filamentous shape, include some of theTheir deadly nature is partly due to the, which makes them difficult for the immune system to detect and challenging to target with treatments or vaccines.A study published in, from Scripps Research introduces. These vaccines present filovirus surface proteins on. ().Mouse studies showed these nanoparticles, indicating a potential path to broader and more effective protection.“Filoviruses demand better solutions, outbreaks have been devastating, with extremely high mortality rates,” explains senior author Jiang Zhu, a professor in the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology.Zhu has applied his physics background to, so that strategies can be ready for future outbreaks.His vaccine efforts. Using rational, structure-based design, his team studies these proteins in precise detail, engineers stable versions, and displays them on virus-shaped protein nanoparticles. This design consistently triggers strong immune responses.The team has already used this. Filoviruses became the next major challenge for their vaccine platform.Ebola virus and Marburg virus can cause viral hemorrhagic fever with. During the 2013-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, over 11,000 people died and more than 28,000 were infected. Although two Ebola vaccines are approved, none provide broad protection across the entire filovirus family.Filovirus surface glycoproteins are naturally unstable, with critical regions hidden beneath aIn the pre-fusion state, before the virus enters a cell, this shield prevents immune recognition. Once the virus fuses with a cell, the glycoprotein refolds into a post-fusion shape, further complicating immune targeting.In 2021, Zhu’s team tackled this by mapping the Ebola glycoprotein structure and stabilizing it. Bythat the immune system could better detect, generating stronger antibody responses.Building on previous work, the researchers redesigned filovirus glycoproteins to remain in their pre-fusion form, allowing the immune system to recognize and respond effectively.These proteins were displayed on. Biochemical and structural tests confirmed correct assembly and display of the proteins.Mouse experiments revealed strong immune responses, including. Altering the sugars on protein surfaces further exposed conserved weak points, suggesting this approach could eventually support a universal vaccine for this deadly virus family.Zhu’s team plans to extend this nanoparticle-based, structure-guided strategy to other. They are also exploring methods to bypass or weaken the mucin shield, giving the immune system better access to critical viral targets.“Locking the antigen into its pre-fusion form achieves part of the protection,” Zhu notes. “However, many viruses, including HIV and filoviruses, have dense glycan shields. Overcoming this invisibility cloak is key to developing fully protective vaccines.”In conclusion, nanoparticle-based vaccines that stabilize filovirus surface proteins represent a promising step toward broad protection against some of the world’s deadliest viruses. Continued research on glycan shields and antigen display could pave the way for universal vaccines against filoviruses and other high-risk pathogens.Source-Eurekalert