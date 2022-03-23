Nanoparticle-based COVID-19 Vaccine Targets Future Infections

Advertisement

The results, published in the, outline the structure-function relationships between the first spherical nucleic acid (SNA) vaccine developed to protect against viral infections. Called SNAs, the nanoparticles that house an immune target are a form of globular DNA that can enter and stimulate immune cells with extreme efficiency. SNAs have been tested in more than 60 cell types. Researchers experimentally determined the ideal ratio between the SNA's shell and core density that produces the most potent response.SNA vaccines have been used to treat mice with triple-negative breast cancer — and more vaccines for other cancers are in development.Chad A. Mirkin, the inventor of SNAs and the paper's corresponding author, led the study and said the platform can translate to infectious diseases. Mirkin is the George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry in Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, director of the International Institute of Nanotechnology, and member of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.Vaccines typically take years to develop. But with COVID-19 came astonishing advancements in this arena. Mirkin challenged Teplensky, a postdoctoral fellow in Mirkin's lab, to work with PhD student and co-first author Max Distler, to evaluate whether the SNA platform could be used to create a potent vaccine, and expand its scope of impact.The two finished the project in just nine months — roughly the same amount of time as commercial developers.Typical viral immunizations consist of a mixture of molecules from the virus that tell the immune system what its target will be (the virus), and other molecules stimulate the immune system to boost the body's ability to tackle that target when it appears later.Because the mixture isn't traditionally packaged together, researchers predict that cells within patients are not getting a potent dose of both antigens and adjuvants.That's where structure comes into play. Mirkin coined the term to describe how co-delivery and timing of these two drugs via one nanoparticle can make vaccines more effective. Tiny changes at the nanoscale can have big implications for a vaccine's efficacy and predictability.Mirkin's team packaged the antigen inside the core of an SNA and used a specific sequence of DNA known to stimulate the immune system (adjuvant) as the radial shell surrounding the core.The researchers injected mice under the skin, causing an immune response to the spike protein, and then monitored antibody production in the weeks following injection.Two weeks following the injection, mice vaccinated with the SNA vaccine had the highest antibody production compared to those vaccinated with a simple saline mixture of the same components, even outperforming other formulations containing commercially used adjuvants by 14-fold.Antibodies correlate to protection against infection, establishing the platform's potential in the COVID-19 and infectious disease space. Protein-based vaccines also have fewer side effects and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature, lowering production and distribution costs considerably.The researchers looked at papers from commercially available COVID-19 vaccinations and found other studies' final antibody production at two weeks was with their own.Just to be sure, the team sent their vaccine off to Argonne National Laboratory and allowed them to be put to the test by vaccinating mice and then infecting them with high doses of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a double-blind study.One hundred percent of mice dosed with the SNA vaccine survived through the end of the trial with no lung damage caused by COVID-19 pneumonia.Using COVID-19 as a case study to compare how well the vaccine worked was mainly practical. But it also calls attention to the broader implications of the SNA as an infectious disease platform. According to the researchers, the platform could even be used to target something as complex as HIV.