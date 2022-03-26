Nanobodies That Nullify COVID-19 Variants are Identified

Advertisement

Despite the roll-out of vaccines and antivirals, the need for effective therapeutics against severe COVID-19 infection remains high.Nanobodies are fragments of antibodies that occur naturally in camelids and can be used as promising therapeutic candidates due to their several advantages over conventional antibodies.The first report describes a single nanobody, Fu2 (named after the alpaca Funny), that significantly reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in cell cultures and mice.Using electron cryo-microscopy, the researchers found thatResearchers next delved deeper into the alpaca's nanobody repertoire by combining a range of advanced laboratory techniques and computational methods, resulting in a library of nanobodies described in detail.They also revealedCurrently, researchers are applying the same techniques to identify which nanobodies from this set are best able to neutralize Omicron, the now dominating SARS-CoV-2 variant.Once established, these libraries can be expanded and mined for nanobodies that neutralize new emerging variants.Source: Medindia