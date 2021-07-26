Nanjing Of China Launches Nucleic Acid Testing For COVID-19

The mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million has classified 10 areas as medium-risk for Covid-19 and implemented closed management.The 17 airport workers were tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine nucleic acid testing for airport staff.The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary.Anyone leaving the city must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours of their departure.The rule does not apply to transit passengers.Source: IANS