Nanjing Of China Launches Nucleic Acid Testing For COVID-19

Nucleic acid testing campaign was launched after 17 airport workers tested positive for COVID-19 In China.
Medical personnel continued the testing campaign overnight in residential communities, reports Xinhua news agency.
Community workers and volunteers have been mobilized to help maintain order as people queue for tests.
‘People leaving Nanjing must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours of their departure.’
The 17 airport workers were tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine nucleic acid testing for airport staff.
The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary.
Anyone leaving the city must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours of their departure.
The rule does not apply to transit passengers.
Source: IANS