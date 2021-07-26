by Angela Mohan on  July 26, 2021 at 11:15 AM Coronavirus News
Nanjing Of China Launches Nucleic Acid Testing For COVID-19
Nucleic acid testing campaign was launched after 17 airport workers tested positive for COVID-19 In China.

Medical personnel continued the testing campaign overnight in residential communities, reports Xinhua news agency.

Community workers and volunteers have been mobilized to help maintain order as people queue for tests.


The mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million has classified 10 areas as medium-risk for Covid-19 and implemented closed management.

The 17 airport workers were tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine nucleic acid testing for airport staff.

The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary.

Anyone leaving the city must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours of their departure.

The rule does not apply to transit passengers.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

