Opioid-induced urine retention can be managed with the help of nalbuphine drug, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Nalbuphine May Help Treat Opioid-Related Urinary Retention

‘Nalbuphine drug reduces opioid-associated urinary retention as it has a different mechanism of action than other opioids.’

Urine retention is common in the hospital setting and is sometimes caused by the use of opioids. Once opioid-induced urine retention develops, resolving it without interfering with pain control can be problematic.Clinicians from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine saw a patient with a history of alcoholic cirrhosis who was hospitalized for right-sided abdominal pain and diagnosed with portal vein thrombosis and hepatocellular cancer.The patient was treated with hydromorphone for pain and quickly developed urine retention. The patient did not respond to α-1 blockers and found a catheter to be effective but inconvenient.The clinicians gave the patient a dose of intravenous nalbuphine; an opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain that has a different mechanism of action than other opioids. The patient responded well to the medication and was able to urinate within the first 6 hours.According to the authors, these findings suggest that clinicians should consider offering nalbuphine to patients with opioid-induced urine retention that does not respond to α-1 blockers who prefer not to continue using bladder catheterization.Source: Medindia