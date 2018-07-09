Nail Care Tips: Smart Ways to Keep Your Nails Clean and Healthy

Everyone likes to have strong and healthy nails. Following a simple nail care routine can keep your nails healthy and clean.

Taking care of one's nails is very important when it comes to maintaining hygiene. Keep your hands moisturized, coat the nails properly and choose proper lacquer, suggest experts.



‘Taking care of your nails not only makes your hands look beautiful but also helps you stay hygienic and healthy.’ Ragini Mehra, Founder at Beauty Source and Sapna Bedi-Khaitan, Owner and Operator at Reign Studio, list down some ways to take care of nails:



Practice Good Nail Hygiene: Without proper care, the nails become brittle and thin and so, it is essential to have a regular maintenance routine. Manicure and pedicure help in keeping healthy and shiny looking nails. Ensure that you stick to salons that have technicians who have undergone proper training. Wear gloves for better nail care when working with your hands, such as when you are gardening or housecleaning, to protect the polish and keep dirt out of your nails.

Pick a nail color remover that treats conditions that adversely affect nails and cuticles, preferable something that has the unique goodness of Vitamins A, C, and E.

It is advised to wash the hands with lukewarm water to help keep the hands and nails soft and smooth. Also, apply a hand cream frequently which is enriched with fruit extracts. It will help in restoring and make the hands look hydrated and moisturized. Coat it up: Bottom and top coat may seem unimportant, but they help to keep our nails from chipping, splitting, cracking and strengthen and protect the nail from being stained. The coats also do an awesome job smoothing imperfections. Try and pick up a top coat which has an external barrier harder than traditional top coats, so it's more durable against wear and damage. Also look for UV protection in the formula to combat environmental damage to include fading and yellowing.

Take care of your nail extensions. Make sure that you fix the damaged nails as soon as possible and keep an eye out for dryness, redness, and peeling of skin or cuticles.

Taking care of the cuticles is a critical part for a healthy growing nail. Dry, cracking cuticles not only make nails look messy, but they can also cause hangnails and just plain hurt. Cuticles are part of your skin and serve the important purpose of acting as your nail's protective barrier. Moisturize and massage with oils which have healing properties such as Argan Oil to restore moisture and repair damages.



