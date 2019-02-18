Nagaland Ranked Third in HIV Prevalence With Over 24K HIV Positive Cases

Font : A- A+



The number of HIV positive cases reported in Nagaland amounts to 24,039 since 1999. The state is ranked third after Mizoram and Manipur with the prevalence rate of 1.15 percent and 0.9 percent above the national HIV prevalence rate.

Nagaland Ranked Third in HIV Prevalence With Over 24K HIV Positive Cases



The data received from Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS) showed that in just five months (April 2018 to August 2018), 876 new cases were noticed in 11 districts out of 37,595 people tested, indicating an average of 175 new HIV cases per month.



‘HIV or Human Immunodeficiency Virus is transmitted through the exchange of body fluids from infected person to the uninfected.’ Dimapur district had the maximum number of HIV infected individuals with 488 positive cases, followed by Kohima and Tuensang with 131 and 106 cases respectively. Around 54 new HIV cases reported in Mokokchung, 22 in Wokha, Kiphire and Peren with 17 each, Zunheboto 15, Phek 14 and Mon 12. Longleng was the only district that had no HIV positive cases out of 977 individuals tested for their blood.



The route of transmission of HIV for 90 percent of the individuals is through sexual contact. Ninety-one percent of the individuals tested positive for HIV belong to the age group of 15-49 years.



As per the cumulative figures reported in NSACS since 1999, out of 24, 039 HIV infected people, 17,315 persons living with HIV (PLHIV) had registered on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Among which 12,190 people had started with ART, whereas 1,609 have died and the remaining 7,663 are alive and on antiretroviral therapy(ART).







Source: Medindia The data received from Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS) showed that in just five months (April 2018 to August 2018), 876 new cases were noticed in 11 districts out of 37,595 people tested, indicating an average of 175 new HIV cases per month.Dimapur district had the maximum number of HIV infected individuals with 488 positive cases, followed by Kohima and Tuensang with 131 and 106 cases respectively. Around 54 new HIV cases reported in Mokokchung, 22 in Wokha, Kiphire and Peren with 17 each, Zunheboto 15, Phek 14 and Mon 12. Longleng was the only district that had no HIV positive cases out of 977 individuals tested for their blood.The route of transmission of HIV for 90 percent of the individuals is through sexual contact. Ninety-one percent of the individuals tested positive for HIV belong to the age group of 15-49 years.As per the cumulative figures reported in NSACS since 1999, out of 24, 039 HIV infected people, 17,315 persons living with HIV (PLHIV) had registered on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Among which 12,190 people had started with ART, whereas 1,609 have died and the remaining 7,663 are alive and on antiretroviral therapy(ART).Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: