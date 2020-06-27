N95 Respirator Decontamination Method Using Microwave-generated Steam Identified

The researchers, from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital, have detailed a reproducible decontamination approach that all health care workers would be able to utilize.
‘Scientists have identified an effective method of N95 decontamination by microwave-generated steam utilizing universally accessible materials.’
"Our method resulted in almost complete sterilization after only 3 min of treatment and did not appear to affect the integrity of N95 filtration or fit with repeated treatment," the researchers write.
Source: Eurekalert