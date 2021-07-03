by Colleen Fleiss on  March 7, 2021 at 9:20 PM Coronavirus News
Mystery Person Infected With COVID 'Variant of Concern' Found in UK
The mystery person infected with the coronavirus "variant of concern", which first emerged in Brazil has been identified in UK, confirmed UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Speaking at a Downing Street press briefing on Friday, Hancock said he was "delighted" in the success of the "flat out work" of health officials to identify the missing case, reports Xinhua news agency.

The "best evidence" shows that the person has stayed at home and there's no sign there has been any onward transmission, said Hancock.


However, testing will be increased in the local area as a precaution, he added.

The latest development came after six cases of the P1 variant were found in Britain last week, but one had been unidentified as this person failed to complete the test registration card properly.

The Health Secretary said the current vaccines deployed in Britain had "not yet been studied against this variant" but that work is underway to "understand what impact it might have".

"One of the most dangerous things about this virus is around one-third of those who get it don't get any symptoms at all," Hancock said.

Therefore, rapid, regular testing is a "critical part" of the Britain's response to the pandemic, he said.

Hancock also confirmed that two-fifths of Britain's entire adult population of have now been vaccinated.

The government is "on course" to offering a first vaccine dose to all adults by the end of July, he added.

Source: IANS

