medindia

Mystery Illness Claims 12 Lives in Malaysia: Probe Underway

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 11, 2019 at 11:04 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mystery illness kills around 12 people in Malaysia, and death investigation is underway. Finding out the cause of death as soon as possible could save many lives.
Mystery Illness Claims 12 Lives in Malaysia: Probe Underway
Mystery Illness Claims 12 Lives in Malaysia: Probe Underway

Malaysian authorities are trying to find the cause of death of a dozen indigenous people in an isolated village in the Kelantan state.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said authorities were trying to locate the graves of 12 of the 14 indigenous people of the Batek tribe who had died last month. Of these, two deaths were due to pneumonia.

He said exhuming bodies for post-mortem was vital to determine the actual cause of death and whether the mystery illness had infected others in the village as well, state news agency Bernama reported.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department P. Waytha Moorthy on Sunday confirmed 14 deaths. A total of 83 inhabitants of the village were being treated, with 46 of them in hospitals, he added.

Reports of the deaths had surfaced last week, when the head of the village, where the indigenous tribe lived, claimed that mining had contaminated the water source, which were leading to illness and death.

Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in a statement warned that the government would punish the company, found to had contaminated the source of drinking water used by the indigenous people.

Malaysia has 18 officially recognized indigenous tribes with the Batek tribe being one the smallest group with less than 2,000 population.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Girls in Colombia Plagued by Mystery Illness

Locals in a town in northern Colombia say a vaccine against the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus, or HPV, is to blame.

Qatari Suffers a Mystery Illness

The World Health Organisation reported that a Qatari man is suffering from a new respiratory virus from the same family as the deadly SARS.

Man Cured Mystery Illness With Raw Meat Diet

An American man switched to a paleolithic diet to treat his mystery illness, that killed his appetite and made him puke everything he ate.

Gene Screening Helps in Diagnosing Mystery Illness in Two Children

The UK government announced 100,000 Genomes Project and these two girls were among the people who were screened to identify defects.

What's New on Medindia

Sun-Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Aid in Tuberculosis Treatment

Spark Solution Diet

Wearing Medical-alert Bracelets may Help Chronic Kidney Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive