September 5, 2021
Mystery Fever Cases Reported In Lucknow
In Lucknow, more than 400 cases of mystery fever were reported.

More than 400 viral patients, including 40 children, have been admitted to various government hospitals in the state capital in the past two days.

More than 20 per cent of patients in the OPD are complaining of fever, cold and congestion.


While doctors term these cases as seasonal flu due to changing weather conditions, there is panic among the patients who fear that this may be the beginning of the third wave of the Covid pandemic.

There are instructions in the hospitals to not take patients in the OPD section without conducting a Covid antigen test.

Hospitals like Balrampur Hospital, Civil Hospital and Lohia Institute have seen a surge in recent viral cases. More than 300 patients have come to OPD with fever problems.

In Mahanagar Bhaurao Deoras, Rani Laxmibai, Lokbandhu, Ram Sagar Mishra and Community Health Centres, the number of fever victims has been increasing continuously.

In the paediatrics department, 12 children suffering from fever have been admitted. Of these, seven are from Lucknow.

The number of people getting tested for dengue, malaria, typhoid is also more than normal.

According to the medical superintendent of the Bhaurao Deoras hospital, Dr Manish, 10 to 15 children with fever are coming daily.

Dr S.K. Nanda, director of Civil Hospital, said. "The weather is changing rapidly. Humidity has increased in the atmosphere. In such a situation, viruses are present on the lower surface of the atmosphere. There has been an increase in the number of viral fever cases and three dengue patients are admitted in the hospital. There has also been an increase of 20 per cent in cases of viral fever and other related diseases."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that sanitation and hygiene operations should be taken up on war footing. He has also asked hospitals to brace up to meet the situation which is being closely monitored by health officials.

Source: IANS

