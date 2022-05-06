About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Myocardial Infarction: Reason for Singer KK's Death

by Colleen Fleiss on June 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM
Myocardial Infarction: Reason for Singer KK's Death

The final post-mortem and chemical analysis reports of playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, cited 'myocardial infarction' as the cause of the singer's death.

Sources in Kolkata Police said they had taken up the investigation by filing an FIR relating to an unnatural death.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks


Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
"But after the preliminary and final post-mortem reports, as well as the chemical analysis report, the theory of unnatural death can be ruled out now," said an official on condition of anonymity.

Singer KK's Final Autopsy Report Details

In what turned to be his final show at the Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening, KK complained of uneasiness a number of times and even went to the backstage restroom to rest.
Autopsy

Autopsy


Autopsy/Postmortem is a medical procedure involving the examination of the body of a dead person to determine the cause and manner of death. Autopsy/postmortem aids in finding out missed diagnosis.
Doctors feel those were subtle signals of the forthcoming danger, which those present there, including KK himself, might have ignored.

Had KK insisted on concluding the performance and rushed to a nearby hospital, there could have been a possibility of avoiding the unfortunate end.

There are also reports that due to overcrowding of the auditorium, which was filled almost double the seating capacity, the air-conditioning machines lost much of their cooling effects, resulting in suffocation.

In fact, while performing, KK himself insisted on switching off the spotlights and was also seen using towels to wipe the sweat.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Heart Attack

Quiz on Heart Attack


The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz and find out.
