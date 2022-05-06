Myocardial Infarction: Reason for Singer KK's Death

Singer KK's Final Autopsy Report Details

In what turned to be his final show at the Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening, KK complained of uneasiness a number of times and even went to the backstage restroom to rest.Doctors feel those were subtle signals of the forthcoming danger, which those present there, including KK himself, might have ignored.Had KK insisted on concluding the performance and rushed to a nearby hospital, there could have been a possibility of avoiding the unfortunate end.There are also reports that due to overcrowding of the auditorium, which was filled almost double the seating capacity, the air-conditioning machines lost much of their cooling effects, resulting in suffocation.In fact, while performing, KK himself insisted on switching off the spotlights and was also seen using towels to wipe the sweat.Source: IANS