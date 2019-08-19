medindia

Mutation of a Specific Gene Can Put you at a Higher Risk for Alcoholism

by Mary Selvaraj on  August 19, 2019 at 1:59 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People with a specific gene mutation are at a higher risk of addiction if they had a stressful life at a younger age.
Mutation of a Specific Gene Can Put you at a Higher Risk for Alcoholism
Mutation of a Specific Gene Can Put you at a Higher Risk for Alcoholism

A tiny genetic mutation can put people at a higher risk for alcohol or drug addiction, say researchers. COMT is the name of a gene that helps the body manage dopamine, a chemical that is released when a person drinks alcohol or takes a drug like amphetamine.

Show Full Article


The research by William R. Lovallo from the University of Oklahoma's College of Medicine focused on a small mutation of COMT.

People with this mutation of the COMT gene are more vulnerable to the effects of stress in their early lives.

That heightened vulnerability often leads to consumption of alcohol and drugs younger than age 15, which is one of the biggest independent predictors of addiction, said the study published in the journal, Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.

"Early-life adversity doesn't make everyone an alcoholic," Lovallo said.

"The study showed that people with this genetic mutation are going to have a higher risk for addiction when they had a stressful life growing up."

Because the COMT gene is involved with how well dopamine works in the brain, the behaviour of the genetic mutation is especially revealing.

"This one random mutation makes a difference in how the COMT gene works fine in one person but not as well in another person," Lovallo said.

Many of us know people who drink alcohol moderately and never have any problems. And we know people who drink a little and then go down the path toward alcoholism.

"There is no such thing as a gene for addiction, but there are genes that respond to our environment in ways that put us at risk. You have to have the right combination to develop the risk factors," he emphasized.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Traumatic Brain Injury in Kids Might Increase Risk of Alcohol Abuse Later in Life

Traumatic brain injuries can damage specific neurochemical systems in the brain that are vulnerable during childhood development.

Childhood Abuse Increases the Risk of Alcoholism

Girls who suffered childhood sexual abuse are more likely to develop alcoholism later in life.

Genetic Cycle may Reinforce Risky Drinking Behavior

Heavy and binge drinking may change DNA, leading to an even greater craving for alcohol, stated new research.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease DNA Finger Printing Alcoholism Pancreatitis Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) McArdle Disease Weaver Syndrome Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

New Skin-Hugging Sensor can Track Your Health in Real-time

Wearable Sensors to Decode Sweat Composition

Home Remedies for Fever
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive