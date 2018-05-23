medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Mutation in CAMK2A Could Have Resulted in a New Brain Development Disorder

by Rishika Gupta on  May 23, 2018 at 7:37 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Neurodevelopmental disorders with certain conditions such as slow growth, seizures and learning difficulties have been identified in this study. The study are published in the eLife.
Mutation in CAMK2A Could Have Resulted in a New Brain Development Disorder
Mutation in CAMK2A Could Have Resulted in a New Brain Development Disorder

The research team reveals that this disease is caused by a recessive mutation in CAMK2A - a gene that is well known for its role in regulating learning and memory in animals. The findings suggest that dysfunctional CAMK2 genes may contribute to other neurological disorders, such as epilepsy and autism, opening up potential new avenues for treating these conditions.

"A significant number of children are born with growth delays, neurological defects and intellectual disabilities every year across the world," explains senior author Bruno Reversade, Research Director at the Institute of Medical Biology and Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, A*STAR, Singapore, who supervised the study. "While specific genetic mutations have been identified for some patients, the cause remains unknown in many cases. Identifying novel mutations would not only advance our understanding of neurological diseases in general but would also help clinicians diagnose children with similar symptoms and/or carry out genetic testing for expecting parents."

The team's research began when they identified a pair of siblings who demonstrated neurodevelopmental delay with frequent, unexplained seizures and convulsions. While the structure of their bodies developed normally, they did not gain the ability to walk or speak. "We believed that the children had novel mutations in CAMK2A, and we wanted to see if this were true," says Reversade.

The fully functional CAMK2A protein consists of multiple subunits. Using a genomic technique called exome sequencing, the team discovered a single coding error affecting a key residue in the CAMK2A gene that prevents its subunits from assembling correctly.

Moving their studies into the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans, the scientists saw that this mutation disrupts the ability of CAMK2A to ensure proper neuronal communication and normal motor function. This suggests that the mutation is indeed the cause of the neurodevelopmental defects seen in the siblings.

To the best of the team's knowledge, this new disorder represents the first human disease caused by inherited mutations on both copies of the CAMK2A gene. In addition, another report* published recently identified single-copy mutations on both CAMK2A and CAMK2B that caused intellectual disabilities as soon as the mutations occurred. "We would like to bring these findings to the attention of those working in the area of paediatric genetics, such as clinicians and genetic counsellors, as there are likely more undiagnosed children with similar symptoms who have mutations in their CAMK2A gene," explains co-first author Franklin Zhong, Research Scientist in Reversade's lab at A*STAR.

"Neuro scientists working to understand childhood brain development, neuronal function and memory formation also need to consider this new disease, since CAMK2A is associated with these processes. In future, it would be interesting to test whether restoring CAMK2A activity can bring therapeutic benefit to patients with this condition, as well as those with related neurological disorders."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Novel Tool to Study Neurological Disorders Developed

Novel Tool to Study Neurological Disorders Developed

New tool helps scientists measure the activity of neuron groups in brains of animal models.

Using CRISPR to Identify New Genetic Suspects for Neurological Disorders

Using CRISPR to Identify New Genetic Suspects for Neurological Disorders

Study provides roadmap for using CRISPR to rapidly identify genes that may be involved in neurological disorders.

Magic Mushrooms can Lead to New Treatments for Neurological Disorders

Magic Mushrooms can Lead to New Treatments for Neurological Disorders

The mystery behind what makes magic mushrooms magical has been identified. A cluster of five genes behind the production of psilocybin, which is a compound known to bring about psychedelic effects of the mushrooms.

New Genetic and Cellular Tools Help Identify Targets for Neurological Disorders

New Genetic and Cellular Tools Help Identify Targets for Neurological Disorders

Advances in CRISPR-Cas9 and iPSC technologies help in developing new treatments for schizophrenia, addiction, Zika infection and other diseases.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Loss of Taste

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

McArdle Disease

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment scales are used to measure the cognitive development of individuals.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Ataxia McArdle Disease Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children Language Areas in The Brain Loss of Taste 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...