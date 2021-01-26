by Anjanee Sharma on  January 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Musicians Have Stronger Brain Connections Than Non-musicians
Research suggests that the brains of musicians have stronger structural and functional connections compared to those of non-musicians, irrespective of innate pitch ability.

The brain gets shaped in dramatic ways with years of musical training. Absolute pitch is the ability to identify a tone without a reference, and only a minority of musicians possess this. However, it is still unclear how this ability impacts the brain.

Leipold et al. compared the brains of professional musicians to non-musicians. Some possessed absolute pitch, while some didn't.

Findings showed that, surprisingly, absolute pitch might shape the brain in more subtle ways as there were no great differences between the brains of musicians with absolute pitch ability and without.

For both types of musicians, the auditory regions in both brain hemispheres had stronger functional connectivity (brain regions' synchronized activity). They also had stronger white matter connections between auditory regions and lobes involved in various types of high-level processing.

Results also showed that musicians that began their training at a younger age had stronger structural connections than musicians with a later start.

These results demonstrate how musical skills are showcased in our brain and how experience shapes the brain, especially early in life.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Research Finds Music of Brain Hemispheres Sheds Light on Schizophrenia
Careful analyses of the electrical signals of brain activity may reveal important harmonic relationships in the electrical activity of brain circuits, researchers have suggested.
READ MORE
Brain Food
It is a myth that the brain quits generating new cells once you reach adulthood. They are regenerating all the time.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)