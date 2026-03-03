Musicians and Tinnitus: 42% Face Occupational Hearing Loss

42% of musicians face tinnitus, with 15.6% being permanent, a rising occupational epidemic across all musical genres.
Latest research confirms that tinnitus (ringing in the ears), hearing loss, and hyperacusis (sound sensitivity) are significantly higher in musicians than in the general population. The findings were revealed by a groundbreaking 2026 systematic review in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Over 40% of Musicians Experience Tinnitus; Hearing Loss and Hyperacusis Also Significantly Elevated
Go to source)
A study from the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAO-HNSF) analyzed data from 28,000 performers across 21 countries and categorized these auditory disorders as a primary occupational hazard in the music industry.
Why is Tinnitus More Common in Musicians?The research found that 42.6% of musicians reported tinnitus (ringing in the ears), compared to just 13.2% in control populations. Hearing loss affected 25.7% of musicians versus 11.6% of controls, and hyperacusis — an increased sensitivity to everyday sounds — was reported by 37.3% of musicians compared to 15.3% of non-musicians.
“Many musicians quietly live with ringing ears, sound sensitivity, or hearing loss, no matter whether they play in a symphony hall or a small club.”
“Yet the research we have is still imperfect, often based on self-reported symptoms and missing details about things like other loud hobbies, specific instruments, and how consistently people use hearing protection.”
“What we really need now is more personal, musician-entered risk profiling so we can offer practical, tailored advice that helps artists protect their hearing without sacrificing the music they love,” said Shaun A. Nguyen, MD, Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Why is Objective Audiometric Testing Crucial for Professional Musicians?Among musicians who experienced tinnitus, the majority (76.3%) described their symptoms as occasional, while 15.6% reported permanent tinnitus.
Among musicians with hearing loss, approximately 63% of cases were based on subjective self-report, with only about 37% confirmed through objective audiometric testing — suggesting the true prevalence may be even higher than reported.
The authors note that individual factors such as instrument type, seating position within an ensemble, room acoustics, and attitudes toward hearing protection may play a more critical role in auditory risk than genre alone.
Reference:
- Over 40% of Musicians Experience Tinnitus; Hearing Loss and Hyperacusis Also Significantly Elevated - (https://www.newswise.com/articles/over-40-of-musicians-experience-tinnitus-hearing-loss-and-hyperacusis-also-significantly-elevated/)
Source-Newswise