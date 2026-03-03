Musicians and Tinnitus: 42% Face Occupational Hearing Loss

42% of musicians face tinnitus, with 15.6% being permanent, a rising occupational epidemic across all musical genres.

Latest research confirms thatare significantly higher in musicians than in the general population.The findings were revealed by a groundbreaking 2026 systematic review in.(A study from the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAO-HNSF) analyzed data from 28,000 performers across 21 countries and categorizedThe research found that(ringing in the ears), compared to just 13.2% in control populations.versus 11.6% of controls, and hyperacusis — an increased sensitivity to everyday sounds — was reported by 37.3% of musicians compared to 15.3% of non-musicians.“Many musicians quietly live with ringing ears, sound sensitivity, or hearing loss, no matter whether they play in a symphony hall or a small club.”“Yet the research we have is still imperfect, often based on self-reported symptoms and missing details about things like.”“What we really need now is more personal, musician-entered risk profiling so we can offer practical, tailored advice that helps artists protect their hearing without sacrificing the music they love,” said Shaun A. Nguyen, MD, Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina.Among musicians who experienced tinnitus, the majority (76.3%) described their symptoms as occasional, while 15.6% reported permanent tinnitus.Among musicians with hearing loss, approximately— suggesting the true prevalence may be even higher than reported.Notably, the study found no significant difference in the prevalence. This challenges previous assumptions and suggests that auditory risk extends across musical genres.The authors note that individual factors such astoward hearing protectionthan genre alone.Source-Newswise